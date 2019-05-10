LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Breakers Take First Plunge into D1 Swim Finals

Swimming

Breakers scored points in their first run at the D1 swim championships held on May 4 at the Riverside Aquatics complex. Laguna had always been in the lower levels, winning the boys D2 title in 2015, but were moved to D1 this season due to their membership in the Sunset Conference.

Boys finished 28th out of 37 scoring teams on the third place finish by diver Sahil Das while the girls finished 29th of 36 scoring teams on three events. The girls 400 free relay of Jessie Rose, Molly Renner, Claire Kelly and Ella Judd finished 13th with a time of 3:37.59 while the 200 Free Relay of Judd-Renner-Kelly-Rose finished 14th at 1:39.00. Moly Renner was the only individual swimmer to score finishing 16th in the 200 free with a time of 1:55.27.

Boys Tennis (9-10)

Laguna let one slip away in a 10-8 loss to Redlands East Valley on the Laguna courts last Friday, May 3, in the second round of D3 playoffs. Singles players Mason Lebby, Andrew Johnson, and Ian MacLaughlin played great with each winning two sets, but in doubles, Laguna led in one late set 5-4 and had two match points but let the win slip away. Breakers would have won the overall tie breaker on games won—tough way to end the season.

Track & Field

Breakers are poised to score this Saturday in the SSCIF Track finals at El Camino College. Laguna is among the smallest schools competing in D3 and will be sending Sebastian Fisher and Zack Falkowski in the 1600 meter run, Fisher, Ryan Smithers, and Mateo Bianchi will be in the 3,200 meter finals, and on the girls side, the 4 x 100 relay of Ella Dartez, Shanai Auguis, Riley Russo, and Majia Shaw will be running.

Girls Sand Volleyball (19-2)

The IBVL playoffs concluded last Saturday, May 4, at Dockweiler Beach and the Breakers had the tougher draw facing a very good Redondo Union squad that battled Laguna in all three pairs matchups. In the semifinal match, Laguna had an easier time with Santa Monica, but in the finals, they faced a rested Mira Costa team that captured their seventh straight crown. Laguna is hoping to have a rematch with Mira Costa this Saturday in the IBVL State Championships. Breakers will open at 9:45 a.m. with Marin County’s Branson on the North Courts in Santa Monica (Hollister/Bernard Way by lot 4). Sand volleyball has been a high school sport for eight seasons, with Laguna fielding a team the past six years. Overall, Laguna is 68-15 in their six years of competition, advancing to the SoCal finals three of the past four seasons.

IBVL scores:

May 4 @ Dockweiler Beach – Laguna d. Redondo Union 2-1 (QTRS)

1s Peri Brennan & Piper Naess d. Maya Harvey & Kyla Doig, (Redondo) 21-14, 22-24, 15-12

2s Kylee Matheson & Cambra Hall lost to Ava Kirenchyk & Emily Matthew (Redondo) 12-21, 12-21

3s Hallie Carballo & Soren Patchell d. Juliette Stocklem & Caitlynn Kyle (Redondo)) 21-19, 21-16

May 4 @ Dockweiler Beach – Laguna d. Santa Monica 2-1 (SEMI’S)

1s: Peri Brennan & Piper Naess won 21-16, 21-13

2s: Kylee Matheson & Cambria Hall lost 20-22, 18-21

3s: Hallie Carballo & Soren Patchell won 21-12, 21-10

May 4 @ Dockweiler Beach – Laguna lost to Mira Costa (FINALS)

1s: Peri & Piper lost to Olivia Bakos & Kate Reilly 19-21, 22-24

2s: Kylee & Cambria lost to Natalie Myskowski & Ava Gallien 13-21, 14-21

3s: Hallie & Soren lost to Savanah Standage & Rochelle Scott 20-22, 14-21

Orange County VBL Playoffs:

May 2 Laguna d. Newport Harbor 6-1 @ Grant Street

1s: Piper Naess & Soren Patchell won 21-7, 21-12

2s: Kylee Matheson & Cambria Hall won 21-12, 21-18

3s: Hallie Carballo & Jackie Strawn won 21-18, 21-19

4s: Ella Tyus & Bella Mullin lost 21-23, 16-21

5s: Olivia Nitoglia & Natalia Hagopian won 21-14, 21-11

On Tuesday, #1 seed Laguna hit the courts without top player Peri Brennan and her absence was the difference as the Oilers upset the Breakers to end Laguna’s first try for an OCVBL title.

May 7 OCBVL Semi’s @ Newland, HB vs Huntington Beach – lost 4-3

1s Piper Naess & Hallie Carballo won 21-7, 21-11

2s Soren Patchell & Cambria Hall won 21-17, 21-15

3s Jackie Strawn & Bells Nullin lost 9-21, 14-21

4s Olivia Nitoglia & Ella Tyus won 21-19, 21-19

5s Mikayla Smith & Natalie Hagopan lost 14-21, 18-21

4-man Naess, Carballo, Patchell, Hall lost 28-21

The Breaker’s Junior Varsity squad (6-4) advanced to the league finals this past Tuesday with a win over San Clemente and faced Edison on Thursday, May 9, on the Huntington Beach sand courts for the OCBVL title.