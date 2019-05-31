LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Track & Field

Fisher 7th at State

Sebastian Fisher concluded his Laguna career with a seventh-place finish last Saturday in the State Track Championships at Buchanan High School with a 4:13.06 time for the boys 1600 meter run. Matt Strangio from Jesuit High School in Sacramento won the event with a 4:08.07 time. Fisher was third among Southern Section runners. At the meet last weekend, Fisher finished third in his heat with a 4:12.49 and advanced with the sixth best time out of 29 runners to the 12 runner finals.

Fall Playoff Divisions Announced

Breakers face stiffer playoff challenges in girls tennis and volleyball

Southern Section CIF released the initial fall playoff division assignments for fall 2019 sports and Laguna sports will see some wrinkles for the upcoming season. The final brackets will be issued in August so slight changes could still happen. Except for cross country and golf, the other sports are on weighted power ratings based on the past two season performance.

Football

Breakers are in D12 again for 2019. SSCIF has added a 14th division and may reshuffle the division placement after the regular season concludes. The 2019 D12 bracket has 46 teams but only 16 can make the playoffs. If more than 16 teams in the division win their league title, then some league champions will be left out. Last year the Breakers were Golden West Conference – Pac 4 League Co-Champions with a 2-1 record tying Western and Ocean View for the crown. Laguna (10-3) won two playoff games before falling to Artesia in the semifinals.

Cross Country

This sport is still enrollment-based for playoffs and Laguna Boys and Girls are again in D4 with schools having enrollments between 601 and 1529 students. Boys were division champions last season while the girls finished sixth. Both will be expected to advance to the D4 finals this fall.

Golf

Golf is placed in four divisions by league based on geography and there are no changes in 2019. Sunset League is in the Southern Division.

Girls Tennis

After making it to the D3 finals last fall it is no surprise that Laguna will be in D2 of five divisions for the coming season. Breakers were the Wave League Champions last season but lost to league rival Huntington Beach in the SSCIF D3 finals.

Girls Volleyball

Like Girls Tennis, Girls Volleyball were league champions and advanced to the D3 finals and will find themselves in the D1/D2 group of 51 schools for 2019. The Top 16 at the end of the season will compete in the D1 playoff; however, Laguna should be in the top end of D2. Girls volleyball has nine playoff divisions. Breakers return a veteran team that should have no issues qualifying for post season play.

Boys Water Polo

Laguna finished #7 overall and will compete again in the top D1/D2 combo group of seven divisions. The playoff rules are still murky as to at-large slots for the Sunset Surf teams that do not earn one of the two automatic playoff spots.