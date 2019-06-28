LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Summer Sports

Girls Water Polo opened their summer league on June 24 with a 7-2 win over Foothill. The Indy would like to keep up on summer league activity for all varsity teams—please send reports to Sports Editor Frank Aronoff at [email protected]

This year brings a short summer break for many teams. Although school starts on Monday, Aug. 26, the fall teams start earlier for Laguna’s 86th sports season.

Update on Fall Teams

Cross Country

SSCIF D4 of 5 divisions based on enrollment, Sunset Wave League (Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Marina). Official practice starts Aug. 21, the first event is Aug. 31.

Girls Golf

SSCIF Southern Division (one of six divisions), Sunset Wave League (Edison, Marina, Newport Harbor). First match is Aug. 27 with Crean Lutheran.

Football

SSCIF D12 of 14 divisions, Golden West Conference Pac 4 League (Western Godinez, Ocean View). Scrimmage is set for Aug. 16, and the season opens Friday Aug. 23 against the Green Street Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Boys Sand

Orange County League – The sport will be entering its sixth season at Laguna this fall for the second year under Doug Mauro. Next update will be after school starts in August.

Girls Tennis

SSCIF D2 of 5 divisions, Sunset Wave League (Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Marina)

First scrimmage is Aug. 16, and the season opens on Aug. 22.

Girls Volleyball

SSCIF D1/2 of 9 divisions, Sunset Wave League (Newport Harbor, Fountain Valley, Marina)

Summer camp is July 22 to Aug. 8, first event is Saturday, Aug. 17.

Boys Water Polo

SSCIF D1/2 of 7 divisions, Sunset Surf League (Corona del Mar, Huntington Beach, Newport Harbor). Practice starts Aug. 12, first game is Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The Indy’s next four sports reports will be brief due to the summer break. The Fall 2019 season will kick off beginning with the Aug. 16 edition.