LBHS Sports Update

Football (2-1)

Dana Hills and Laguna battled last Friday night under damp and slippery field conditions as the Dolphins edged the Breakers 10-7 in a night of struggles for Laguna. Blown opportunities for the undisciplined hosts whistled for eight critical penalties.

Dana Hills defensive end Liam Boersma and linebacker Javier Arroyo led a crew of Dolphin defenders to pressure the Laguna offense all evening as the Breakers struggled to gain any consistency with the ball, suffering eight sacks for losses.

Laguna’s first possession seemed headed for points but under pressure, a Johnson pass was intercepted on the goal-line. Laguna’s defense held the hosts on downs and played all game strong enough to deliver a win if the offense could get untracked. The only time the Breakers succeeded was a 38-yard pass play to Jack Pigott, who made the final 10 yards on sheer will to score Laguna’s only points.

Dana blew two scores throwing an interception on a second down a 1 to score play in the first quarter and incurring an unnecessary penalty on what appeared to be a 78-yard touchdown run in the second period.

Laguna leads the all-time series against their much larger neighbors (enrollment 2,400) 10-9-1.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Laguna Beach 0 7 0 0 7 Dana Hills 0 0 7 3 10

L – Pigott 38 pass from Johnson (Kesler kick) 6:33 2ndQ

D – 35 pass (kick) 9:23 3rdQ

D – 26 FG 8:36 4thQ

LB DH 1st Downs 16 12 Rush/Yds 36-65 36-150 Pass Yds 177 143 C-A-I 15-30-2 10-20-1 Plays/TYG 66-242 56-293 Fumbles/Lost 0-0 0-0 Return Yds 7 21 Punts/Ave 6-29.7 6-34.8 Penalties/Yds 4-35 7-80

Rushing:Golden 12-53, Fields 12-39, Johnson 12 – (27)

Receiving:Diver 6-80, Crawford 2-12, Golden 1-7, Fields 2-14, Pigott 2-55, Fink 2-9

Passing:Johnson 30-15-2, 177 yards 1TD – 97.20 rating

Punting:Kesler 2-49, Sprague 4-129

Kickoffs:Kesler – 2

Interceptions:Josephs 1-0

Punt Returns: Fink 1-7

KO Returns: Diver 2-55 (39 long)Golden 1-7

UP NEXT: Breakers play at Bellflower (0-4) on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Buccaneer’s campus stadium. The hosts have lost to Cabrillo/Long Beach 20-0, Gahr 17-7, Cypress 42-7, and Santa Monica 24-14, all much tougher teams than the usual Laguna schedule.

Laguna Stats and the schedule can be found at the Laguna page on MaxPreps.com.

Cross Country

Breaker teams ran in the Lucky Lindy Invitational on Sept. 12 in Little Falls Minnesota, located in Charles Lindbergh’s hometown in the center of Minnesota. Breaker Boys finished sixth out of 18 schools led by Logan Brooks with a 16:20.4 time for the 5000 meter course. Also scoring for the Boy’s were Mateo Bianchi, Tanner Burton, Mael Metis and Gabe Neff. On the girls side, Nina Rogers topped the Laguna runners with a 20:10.2 time for the course as the ladies finished third. Scoring for the squad besides Rodgers were Sierra Reed, Sydney Schaefgen, Morgan Falkowski, and Coco Reed.

SSCIF Poll 9/16

Boys: 1 – Laguna Beach,2 – Foothill Tech, 3 – Fillmore, 4 – Cathedral, 5 – Burroughs/Ridgecrest, 6 – Ocean View, 7 – Orange Lutheran, 8 – JSerra, 9 – Barstow, 10 – Big Bear

Girls: 1 – Harvard-Westlake, 2 – Foothill Tech, 3 – Laguna Beach, 4 – Orange Lutheran, 5 – Mayfield, 6 – Covina, 7 – La Canada, 8 – Bishop Amat, 9 – Costa Mesa, 10 – So Pasadena

Girls Golf (1-7)

Laguna lost a pair of matches with Sunset Surf teams Huntington Beach, 172-227, and Fountain Valley, 183-245.

Girls Tennis (4-1)

Laguna picked up wins defeating Dana Hills 10-8 on Sept. 16 and Trabuco Hills 14-4 on Sept. 19, both on the local courts. Non-league play continues with matches next week at Santa Margarita and Newport Harbor.

SSCIF D2 Poll 9/16: 1 – Dos Pueblos, 2 – Claremont, 3 – Los Osos, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – Woodbridge, 6 – Redlands, 7 – Long Beach Wilson, 8 – Harvard-Westlake, 9 – Redondo Union, 10 – Long Beach Poly

Girls Volleyball (19-4, 1-0)

Breakers are off to the 64-team Durango tournament in Las Vegas this weekend that features top teams from around the U.S. Laguna opened play on Friday, Sept. 20, with Campo Verde from Arizona, Palo Verde (Las Vegas) and Leon (Tallahassee, FL). The top seven in this week’s SSCIF poll are entered in the tournament along with Long Beach Poly, Los Alamitos and Village Christian

Last week Laguna swept their matches – all on the road except Edison, which was played at Dugger.

9-10: Laguna d. Capistrano Valley 25-22, 25-16, 16-25, 25-12

Breakers continue their dominance over the Cougars (10-9) in the victory. Ella Tyus led in kills with 14 while Piper Naess added 12 and Cambria Hall 10. Former Breaker coach Raul Papaleo (2013-15) is in his first year at Capo.

9-11: Laguna d. JSerra 25-16, 25-16, 25-16

Breakers were no match for the Lions in the sweep as Sophie Reavis led in kills with 11. Halle Carballo recorded six aces.

9-12: Laguna d. Huntington Beach 25-23, 25-23, 27-25

Laguna earned the program’s first best-of-5 set match win at Huntington (18-8) with the Thursday victory. Down 23-19 in set one, tough serving by Sophie Reavis sparked the six consecutive points comeback. In set two, Breakers had a 24-20 lead before the Oilers scored three straight points. Off the bench, Ella Tyus came in cold and tooled the block with a kill for the final point. In the third set, Breakers had to fight back to take the lead at 20-19 as the teams traded points back and forth. Match point was scored on a perfectly placed service ace by Kendall Fraser. Cambria Hall led the team with 19 kills, while Luisa LoFranco recorded a career high 12 kills from the middle. Soren Patchell set a new 3-set match record with 50 assists and Halle Carballo did the same with 26 digs. The team tied the kill record for a rally era three-set match with 54 as well as setting new marks for assists and digs.

9-16: Laguna d. Marina 25-20, 31-29, 25-19

Laguna opened their quest for the program’s 15th straight lead title with a win at the Viking’s gym. Sloppy play in the second set gave the hosts an early lead, but Laguna stormed back to take the set. Ella Tyus led Laguna with 15 kills for the match.

9-17: Laguna d. Edison 20-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

Seemly asleep early in the match, Laguna’s rally in set one fell short but Edison had unleashed the hosts who served one of the best games in years (14 aces, only three errors) for the match victory. Cambria Hall added 24 kills, Piper Naess 14, and Ella Tyus 10 in the attack. Breakers recorded 84 digs to the dismay of the Charger (10-7) hitters.

Next Home Match: Thursday, Sept. 26, 5:45 p.m. @ Dugger Gym vs. Newport Harbor (League)

You can follow the team on Instagram at lbhsvarsitygirlsvb and statistics are posted on Max Preps.

The Alumni Game celebrating 48 years of CIF-sponsored Girls Volleyball is Friday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. – contact Chanel Stewart at [email protected] you are a former GVB player – play or not, come celebrate the sport’s success at Laguna.

SSCIF D1 Poll 9/16: 1 – Redondo Union, 2 – Mater Dei 3 – Marymount, 4 – Mira Costa, 5 – Foothill, 6 – Sierra Canyon, 7 – Laguna Beach, 8 – San Juan Hills, 9 – Long Beach Poly, 10 – Los Alamitos, 11 – Aliso Niguel, 12 – Village Christian, 13 – Temecula Valley, 14 – Corona del Mar, 15 – Santa Margarita

Boys Sand Volleyball (1-0)

The sixth season opened on Main Beach this past Tuesday with the Breakers defeating Saddleback Valley Christian 4-3.

Laguna Beach 4- Saddleback Valley 3

Geste Bianchi/ Jett Rocha lost 21-9, 21-15,

Andrew Reavis/Charlie Pillsbury lost 21-15, 19-21, 12-15

Tanner Mauro/ Josh Meiswinkle lost 21-18, 21-11, 15-10

Booker Firth/ Lucas Kravitz WON 21-13, 21-7

Trenton Gilles/ Oskar Hingel WON 18-21. 21-18, 17-15

4- man (Bianchi, Rocha, Reavis, Pillsbury) WON 28-25

Next Match: Sept. 26 at Newport Harbor (Grant Street Courts)

Boys Water Polo (2-1)

Laguna returns to action this week in the 32-team South Coast Water Polo Tournament that features the top 18 SSCIF teams except #7 Woodbridge and #16 Mira Costa. Also participating are No Cal’s Campolindo and Bishop’s (La Jolla). Laguna is seeded 14th and opened on Thursday, Sept. 19, with #19 seed Riverside Poly to be played at Foothill High School. Tournament play continues on Friday and concludes Saturday, Sept. 21. League play begins on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with Corona del Mar, 6:20 p.m. at the Newport Harbor pool.