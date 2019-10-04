LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Breakers Hold Off Vikings 21-18

Football (5-1)

Laguna surprised Marina and their homecoming crowed last Friday night at Boswell Field at Westminster High School, holding on for a 21-18 victory. Breakers squandered early opportunities then held off the Viking comeback helped by three big defensive plays in the second half.

First Quarter:

Breakers used a lot of the first period in a 16-play drive that ended on the Marine four yard line when Andrew Johnson and Shane Lythgoe missed on an exchange allowing the fumble to end the drive. Marina was held to three plays and a punt before Laguna drove 36 yards in five plays for their first score. Noah Handel was perfect on the point after. Marina’s next possession was short and the Breakers received the punt to open the second quarter.

Second Quarter:

Six plays and less than two minutes into the second quarter it was 14-0 as another Andrew Johnson to Sean Nolan pass play completed the first half scoring. Marina would have the ball twice after this and Laguna once, all three ending in punts.

Third Quarter:

Breakers kicked off and Marina used two big pass plays in-route to their eight-play drive to score. Their kick missed and Laguna led 14-6. Breakers missed on three pass play incompletes, punting back to the momentum fueled Vikings. Laguna’s defense stiffened and Marina was forced to punt from their 42. Shane Lythgoe rushed the punter for a perfect block with Jake Harper picking up the ball for an additional 10 yard return. One-play one-pass and it was 21-6 Laguna.

Marina didn’t fold and put together an 80-yard drive for a score but their quarterback slipped just shy of the end zone on a two-point conversion run. Marina’s final drive of the quarter made it to the Laguna 26 but a bad pass to the end zone was intercepted by Jack Pigott for a touchback.

Fourth Quarter:

Breakers drove to the Marina 7 but another fumble stopped the drive. Marina came back to march 35 yards but Sean Nolan snagged a pass attempt to stop the drive. By the time Marina’s final drive worked there wasn’t any time remaining. Breakers had five key sacks in the final period to help stop the Viking momentum.

Up this Week:

The 63rd homecoming game is this Friday, Oct. 5, at Guyer Field against D12 rival Rio Hando Prep, a private Christian school from Arcadia. The Kares are 4-1, losing narrowly to Big Bear 17-13 last week. The Breakers only loss was to the Bears 29-26 on Aug. 31. Laguna is 23-38-1 in Laguna homecoming games and is currently on a two-game homecoming win streak.

Last home game is Friday, Oct. 19, as the Breakers will host Ocean View (6-0) to attempt to secure a playoff spot.

SSCIF Division 12 Poll for 10/1: 1 – Linfield Christian, 2 – Bellflower, 3 – Tahquitz, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – Ramona/Riverside, 6 – Rio Hondo Prep, 7 – Northwood, 8 – Santa Clarita Christian, 9 – Glenn, 10 – Rowland

2019 SEASON GAME # 6 @ Marina STATISTICS

Laguna – Nolan 6 pass from Johnson (Handel kick) 1:32 1st Q

Laguna – Nolan 21 pass from Johnson (Handel kick) 10:04 2nd Q

Marina – 9 pass (kick failed) 9:10 3rd Q

Laguna – Nolan 21 pass from Johnson (Handel kick) 6:13 3rd Q

Marina – 6 pass (run failed) 3:26 3rd Q

Marina – 37 pass (pass failed) 0:13 4th Q

Rushing: Lythgoe 13-54, Johnson 6-(28), Harper 1-(2), Nolan 2-18, Team 2-(2)

Receiving: Villalobos 3-28, Nolan 6-136, Diver 1-7, Ball 3-35, Lythgoe 2-16, Crawford 1-8

Passing: Johnson 24-16-0 230 yards 3 TDS 188.4 rating YTD= 144.0

Interception Returns: Pigott 1-0, Nolan 1-0

Punt Returns: Nolan 2-5, Lythgoe 1-10, Harper 0-11

Kick Off Returns: Nolan 1-4

PUNTS: Nolan 4-173 yards 43.3 average

Kick Offs: Handel 4, 3 touchbacks; Pass defense rating [NCAA formula] : 158.1, YTD = 110.0

Milestones:

Andrew Johnson is tied for fifth for season TD passes at 19 – record is 26.

Sean Nolan has 10 receiving TDs tied for fourth – record is 19.=

Cross Country

No action since the league cluster meet last week. Sunset Wave & Surf League finals are on Oct. 26

CIF/Cal Prep Track Poll for 10-1:

Boys D4: 1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – JSerra, 3 – Foothill Tech, 4 – Cathedral, 5 – South Pasadena, 6 – Harvard-Westlake, 7 – Burroughs/Ridgecrest, 8 – Bishop Amat, 9 – Big Bear, 10 – Ocean View

Girls D4: 1 – Foothill Tech, 2 – El Segundo, 3 – Harvard – Westlake, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – La Canada, 6 – JSerra, 7 – Mayfield, 8 – Bishop Amat, 9 – Big Bear, 10 – Orange Lutheran

Girls Golf (4-10, 0-3)

Oct. 2 @ Meadowlark GC

Laguna 242, Marina 240

Abby Bekken – 46, Kenya Ripley Dunlap – 46; Claire Smithers – 47; Sarah Hollinshead – 50; Maya Vidas – 53

Sept. 27 @ Ben Brown’s

Laguna 210, Newport Harbor 185

Kenya Ripley Dunlap – 39; Maya Vidas – 40; Gigi Dimond – 41; Claire Smithers – 43; Sarah Hollinshead – 48

Girls Tennis (2-7)

Breakers finished their non-league season with a tough 10-8 loss to Newport Harbor on Oct. 2 at the local courts. Lilla Pachl and Sarah MacCallum swept their singles matches but a couple of narrow tough losses in doubles went to the Tars. Wave League play opened on Oct. 4 with Marina, with league matches next week against Edison and Huntington Beach.

Boys Sand Volleyball (1-1)

Breakers defeated Huntington Beach 5-2 in matches on Sept. 26 at the Newland Street courts in Newport.

#1 Geste Bianchi & Ayrton Garcia won 21-19, 21-11; #2 Enzo Sadler & George Knapp lost 21-14, 16-21, 10-15

#3 Andrew Reavis & Charlie Pillsbury lost 21-15, 10-21, 13-15; #4 Tanner Mauro & Josh Meiswinkle won 21-4, 21-9; #5 Gaal Shonfeld & Luc Hagopian won 21-11, 21-9; 4-Man of Bianchi, Sadler, Knapp & Reavis won 28-16.

Breakers played Newport Harbor this past Thursday.

Girls Volleyball (8-9, 3-1)

Breakers 121 consecutive league match win streak was snapped last Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Newport Harbor as the Sailors held off Laguna 22-25, 25-23, 24-26, 22-25. Breakers had plenty of chances in every set to pull away but could not stop the Tars. Piper Naess had 21 kills and 20 digs while Hale Carballo had 25 digs. The two teams met on Oct. 4 at Laguna for the league title. Also last week, Laguna crushed JSerra in a non-league match 25-16, 25-19, 25-14 on Thursday at home then took care of Wave League foe Marina 25-10, 25-23, 25-19 in the first best-of-5 set match meeting between the two schools. This past Tuesday, Laguna clinched a playoff spot with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 win over Fountain Valley at the Baron’s Gym.

This weekend Laguna is in the 32-team So Cal tournament at Alliant/USIU gym in Miramar/Scripps Ranch area. Breakers open play this Friday with Westview (Poway), Murrieta Mesa, and Kamehameha-Hawaii (Big Island).

Next week the regular season concludes at Marina for a Wave League match on Tuesday, and there will be a match with Capistrano Valley which was bumped from Dugger Gym for College Roundup from Wednesday, Oct. 9. New date/time was not available at press time.

The LBHS Girls Volleyball team will be hosting their annual Alumni Match on Friday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Dugger Gym. This is a free event where LBHS alumni players from all eras come together to compete against the current Varsity players. The team will also celebrate their seniors that night.

SSCIF D3 Poll for 10/1: 1 – Village Christian, 2 – Hart, 3 – Redlands East Valley, 4 – Santa Monica, 5 – Laguna Beach, 6 – Arcadia, 7 – Alemany, 8 – Glendora, 9 – Culver City, 10 – St Paul

Match and year-to-date statistics are posted on Max Preps. Follow the girls team on Instagram at lbhsvarsitygirlsv.

Boys Water Polo (10-7, 2-1)

Once again the undersized Laguna Community Pool aided the visitors as the Breakers lost to Murrieta Valley 8-7 on Saturday, Sept. 29. The winning score came with two seconds left in regulation in a day that saw the home team score only three times on 12 power play opportunities. Coach Robert Grayeli feels the undersized home pool prevents the team from counter plays, a problem that the girls squad also faces, and thus will limit future home contests. The pool, built in the early 90s, was already obsolete for competitive water polo when it opened in 1994.

On Monday, Oct. 1, the Breakers escaped from Dana Hills 8-7 at the Laguna pool in stark contrast to the 13-3 win over the Dolphins on Sept. 21 in a full-size pool.

Breakers, fresh off their historic 12-8 league win over Corona del Mar last week at Newport Harbor, started the second round of league play on Oct. 3 with Huntington Beach. That match was played at the regulation pool at Newport Harbor.

Top 10 SSCIF Rankings for Sept. 24:

1 – Newport Harbor, 2 – Harvard-Westlake, 3 – Loyola, 4 – Mater Dei, 5 – Oaks Christian, 6 – Santa Margarita, 7 – Huntington Beach, 8 – San Clemente, 9 – Woodbridge, 10 – Laguna Beach