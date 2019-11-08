LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Seahawks End Laguna’s Season 27-20

Football (5-5, 1-2)

After digging a big first half hole, Laguna battled back and appeared to be on the verge of tying the contest with a third and two on the Ocean View two-yard line with over 25 seconds remaining, but the hosts came up big with two huge stops to end Laguna’s hope of another playoff run. The victory gave the Seahawks second place and the third-place Breakers saw their season end. The 16-team Division 12 playoffs had no room this season for third-place teams.

Ocean View opened the contest with a looping pooch style kick that was mishandled by the Breakers on their 40 yard-line and recovered by Ocean View on the Laguna 37. Breakers looked like they would give up an early score but great defense stopped the initial Seahawk effort on downs. Breakers took their first possession 28 yards on five plays before Andrew Johnson connected with Raul Villalobos on a 61-yard pass play for the a Laguna touchdown. A bad snap spoiled the PAT attempt.

From that point, the Breakers let down, allowing Ocean View to score on a four-play 63-yard drive. Laguna’s second possession looked promising but stalled on the second of six sacks Andrew Johnson received to force a 44-yard field goal attempt that was wide early in the second quarter. Ocean View easily scored on their two next possessions while Laguna went three plays and punt on their third try with the ball. Laguna caught a break on the Seahawk’s last PAT attempt when the kick was just wide right. Energized but down 20-6 with just over a minute remaining, the Breakers marched 71 yards on six straight pass completions to pull within seven points at the intermission.

Laguna came out sharp in the second half holding the Seahawks on their first possession then tying the contest on a six-play drive. The next possessions by each team ended in punts but Ocean View’s last try in the third quarter turned into a long, time consuming drive that gave them the go-ahead score into the fourth period. After an exchange of punts, Breakers seemed focused to make one last run to tie the game (or go for the win on a two-point conversion). The final drive for Laguna became a race against the clock as an indifferent officiating staff allowed the home field clock operator’s sloppy interpretation of the time-keeping rules such as a running clock during the chain-gang’s slow attempt to set up for a new set of downs (which happened on three separate occasions during the last drive). The Breakers heroics were to no avail as Ocean View’s players made the individual plays to halt Laguna.

Records set in 2019 will be detailed next week. To view game stats, visit www.lagunabeachindy.com.

Cross Country – League Champions

Logan Brooks and Jessie Rose both captured the Sunset Wave and Sunset Conference individual crowns last Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Sunset Conference championships held at Central Park in Huntington Beach. The Laguna Boys and the Girls teams each won the Sunset Wave League titles for the second straight year and the two team times topped all eight Sunset Conference schools this year.

Boys: Logan Brooks was first with a 14:54.4 time for the 3-mile course followed by Mateo Bianchi with a 15:03.5. Also scoring for the Breakers were Tanner Burton, Christopher Drews and Gabe Neff. Laguna’s team time of 1:19.05 was well ahead of Surf League Champion Los Alamitos 1:20.58 mark. Wave: Laguna Beach – 23, Huntington Beach – 53, Fountain Valley – 65, Marina – 75; Surf: Los Alamitos – 47, Edison – 49, Newport Harbor – 52, Corona del Mar – 71. Huntington won the Wave League JV title and Fountain Valley the Frosh-Soph title. Laguna was second in both. Los Alamitos easily won the lower level Surf League crowns.

Girls: Jessie Rose won the event with a 3-mile time of 18:00.7 followed by Morgan Falkowski at 18:02.7. Also scoring for Laguna were Nina Rodgers, Kaitlin Ryan and Sydney Schaefgen. Team time was 1:34.20 well ahead of Sunset Surf League champion Los Alamitos at 1:34.43. Wave: Laguna Beach – 28, Huntington Beach – 59, Newport Harbor – 72, Edison – 84. Surf: Los Alamitos – 38, Fountain Valley – 41, Marina – 68, Corona del Mar – 71. Laguna also won the JV and Frosh-Soph titles while Los Al took the lower level Surf League titles.

Up next are the SSCIF prelims on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Riverside Cross Country Course. The top 24 teams from the prelims advance to the CIF Finals to be held on Nov. 24. Laguna Boys, the defending D4 champions, have advanced to the finals the past 20 seasons and the girls the past 16.

Laguna Team Results: https://xcstats.com/team_page.php?school_id=1064

SSCIF D4 Poll for Nov. 4:

Boys XCC: 1 – Foothill Tech, 2 – South Pasadena, 3 – Fillmore, Wilson/HH, 5 – Laguna Beach, 6 – JSerra, 7 – Cathedral, 8 – Oaks Christian, 9 – La Canada, 10 – Ocean View, 11 – Yucca Valley, 12 – Big Bear, 13 – El Segundo, 14 – Burroughs/Ridgecrest, 15 – St Francis, 16 – Orange Lutheran

Girls XCC: 1 – Foothill Tech, 2 – Covina, 3 – Orange Lutheran, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – El Segundo, 6 – Costa Mesa, 7 – South Pasadena, 8 – Mayfield, 9 – La Canada, 10 – Bishop Amat, 11- Wilson/HH, 12 – Laguna Hills, 13 – Oaks Christian, 14 – JSerra, 15 – Burroughs/Ridgecrest, 16 – St Lucy’s.

Girls Tennis (8-8, 3-3)

Sarah MacCallum and Ella Pachl captured the Sunset Wave Doubles title last Thursday, Oct. 31, at Marina High School where they defeated Edison’s Zoe Coggins (Sr) and Kailee You (So) 7-5, 6-1. MacCallum, last year’s league singles champion, teamed with Pachl, the 2017 Orange Coast League singles winner, to form the toughest Laguna doubles team since Claire Rietsch and Lindsey Kinstler captured the Pacific Coast League title on their way to the 2005 Southern Section doubles crown. THE SSCIF Individual competition begins on Monday, Nov. 25. The schedule will post at www.cifss.org on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 19.

This past Monday, the SSCIF team playoff brackets were released and Laguna opened the 32-team D2 playoffs with a difficult road trip to Long Beach Wilson (16-2) on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Should Laguna prevail, they would play on Friday, Nov. 8 against Woodbridge or Valencia/Placentia.

Girls Volleyball (28-10, 6-0)

The state playoffs will be announced at about 5 p.m. on Sunday on www.cifstate.org with Laguna’s opening match slated for Tuesday, Nov. 12. Good chance the Breakers will host the first round at 6 p.m., Dugger Gym.

You can follow the team on Instagram at lbhsvarsitygirlsvb and statistics are posted on Max Preps. Catch the individual match video highlights by searching for “Laguna Beach Girls Volleyball” on the search tab at www.hudl.com.

Boys Sand Volleyball (7-1)

Breakers defeated Saddleback Valley Christian in the Orange County semifinals to advance to the league finals for fifth time in the past six seasons. Against the Warriors, Laguna went 4-1 and received a forfeit for the 4-man competition to win 6-1.

# 1 Geste Bianchi-Jett Rocha lost 7-29, 11-21

# 2 Andrew Reavis-Charlie Pillsbury won 21-15, 21-16

# 3 Josh Meiswinkle-Brooker Frith won 21-14, 19-21, 15-13

# 4 Tanner Mauro – Lucas Kravitz won 21-12, 21-16

# 5 Trent Gilles-Oskar Hingel won 21-14, 19-21, 15-4

4-Man won by forfeit

Last week’s results: Laguna Beach d. Corona del Mar 7-0

Tuesday, Oct. 29 @ Newland Street, Huntington Beach

# 1 Geste Bianchi-Jett Rocha won 21-19, 21-12

# 2 Andrew Reavis-Charlie Pillsbury won 15-21, 21-13, 15-8

# 3 Josh Meiswinkle-Brooker Frith won 21-14, 21-17,

# 4 Tanner Mauro – Lucas Kravitz won 21-13, 21-15

# 5 Trent Gilles-Oskar Hingel forfeit win

The four-man squad prevailed 28-21

Finals were held against Newport Harbor on Thursday, Nov. 7, on the Grant Street courts in Newport.

The JV beat Mater Dei 4-3 to advance again to the Orange County finals to face Newport Harbor.

Against the Monarchs on Oct. 29, the Laguna pairs winners were Trey Ovens & Mack Pardun, Wyatt Gillespie& Lucas Hagopian, Chase Cuevas & Blake Draper, and Lucas McKibben & Gavin Campbell.

Breakers will be hosting a boy’s high school tournament on Thursday, Nov. 14, noon to 6 p.m. at Main Beach including long-time rival Newport Harbor, along with Santa Margarita and Saddleback Valley Christian.

Boys Water Polo (15-11, 0-6)

Laguna is seeded #4 in the D2 playoffs and opened on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Riverside Poly, the Ivy League Champion. Should the Breakers win – they would most likely host San Clemente on Nov. 6 either at home in the undersized Laguna Community Pool or at a full-size pool at another site on Saturday, Nov. 9.

FINAL D2 Rankings: 1 – Palos Verdes, 2 – San Clemente, 3 – Woodbridge, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – Foothill, 6 – Mira Costa, 7 – Corona del Mar, 8 – Dana Hills, 9 – Los Alamitos, 10 – Riverside Poly [Breakers are 5-4 this season against the D2 Top 10] D1: 1 Harvard Westlake, 2 – Newport Harbor 3 – Loyola, 4 Orange Lutheran, 5 – Huntington Beach, 6 – Santa Margarita, 7 – Oaks Christian, 8 – Mater Dei.

Last week following a familiar script, the Breakers battled # 2 and Sunset Surf League champs Newport Harbor in the final conference match of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at CdM’s pool. James Nolan scored twice in the first quarter to keep the Breakers in the game but in the wild third quarter, Laguna tied the game at 6 on a score by Marshall Eichenauer at the 2:19 mark and again at 7-7 on a score by Augie Renezeder with just 43 seconds remaining in the period. Toby Baumgardner tied the contest at 8 with 4:43 remaining in the final quarter but Laguna could not hold on losing 12-8. On Friday, Laguna took care of the Sunset Wave League champions, Los Alamitos 13-7.

Winter Sports

The 86th winter season will be underway soon. Breakers are expecting good seasons from their team sports – try and catch a game and see these talented squads.

First Games:

Boys Basketball: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. vs Segerstrom

Girls Basketball: Monday, Nov. 18 @ Santa Rosa Academy, Home Nov. 20, 6 p.m. vs Century

Boys Soccer: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6:15 p.m. Guyer Field vs Dana Hills

Girls Soccer: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. Guyer Field vs Capo Valley

Girls Water Polo: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m. vs San Cle