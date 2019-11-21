LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Cross Country – CIF

As expected, the boys and girls squads easily qualified last Saturday for the Southern Section finals to be held on Nov. 24 in Riverside. Breaker boys finished sixth overall led by Logan Brooks with a 16:29 time on the 3-mile course. The girls finished second overall led by Nina Rodgers with a 19:29 time. Laguna boys are the defending D4 champions and have advanced to the finals the past 21 seasons. The Breaker girls have now advanced the past 17 years. The CIF Finals race start time is 9:05 a.m. for the girls and 10:10 a.m. for the boys. Awards are given to the top two teams in each of the five enrollment divisions. The top 15 individual finishers are also honored, and First Team All-CIF goes to the top seven division finishers. Cross County results: xcstats.com/team_page.php?school_id=1064

Girls Tennis (9-9, 3-3)

The individual tennis sectionals are Monday, Nov. 25, and the Sunset Wave Doubles Champions, Ella Pachl and Sarah McCallum, will start their run at Andulka Park in Riverside. Sectional winners will advance to Seal Beach Tennis Center Dec. 3-4, with the final rounds on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Winter Sports

The 86th winter season opened with girls basketball (1-0) winning on the road on Monday with a 35-14 victory at Santa Rosa Academy. Freshman Kenna Rudolph scored 11 points and Madilyn Garwal had 14 rebounds for coach Matthew Tietz’s team. The girls hosted Century this past Wednesday and are looking to build on last year’s 16-11 overall record.

Breakers are expecting good seasons from their winter team sports.

First Games:

Boys Basketball (Bret Fleming, Coach): Nov. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Segerstrom

Boys Soccer (Andy Thomas, Coach): Dec. 4, 6:15 p.m. vs. Dana Hills @ Guyer Field

Girls Soccer (Ben Helm, Coach): Dec. 10, 6 p.m. vs. Capo Valley @ Guyer Field

Girls Water Polo (Ethan Damato, Coach): Dec. 3, 4 p.m. vs. San Clemente @ Capo Valley HS