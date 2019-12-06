LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Cross Country

Brooks, Rose, Bianchi Earn All-State

The cross county squad capped another successful season as the girls team finished fifth and the boys sixth in Division 4 at the 33rd State CIF Cross-County Championships held at Woodward Park in Fresno last Saturday morning. Logan Brooks finished third overall in the division with a school course record time of 15:24.7 for the 5K course. Mateo Bianchi was tenth overall to also earn all-state honors. Also running for Laguna were Tanner Burton, Mael Metis, Chris Drews, Gabe Neff, and Alex Boys. This was the 13th time Laguna has placed at State in the sport.

On the girls side, Jessie Rose finished eighth overall with a 18:12.2 mark in the 5K to lead the squad to a fifth place finish. Also running were Morgan Falkowski, Nina Rodgers, Kaitlin Ryan, Sierra Read, Sydney Schaefgen and Hannah Williams. This marked the 14th time the girls have placed at State.

Past All-State Performers (division noted):

Boys Cross Country

1989 D3 David Crain – 7th

2004 D4 Max Mullander – 9th

2006 D4 Jeremy Eaton – 6th

2009 D4 Matt Neev – 2nd

2009 D4 Blake Hofmeister – 5th

2010 D4 Matt Neev – 2nd

2017 D4 Ryan Smithers – 8th

2018 D4 Ryan Smithers – 2nd

2018 D4 Logan Brooks – 7th

2019 D4 Logan Brooks – 3rd

2019 D4 Mateo Bianchi – 10th

Girls Cross Country

2004 D4 Alex Crawley – 10th

2005 D4 Alex Crawley – 9th

2019 D4 Jessie Rose – 8th

Laguna Cross Country results: xcstats.com/team_page.php?school_id=1064. State results: www.ca.milesplit.comand www.prepcaltrack.com.

Girls Tennis

Ella Pachl and Sarah MacCallum advanced to the quarterfinals that were held this past Thursday, Dec. 5 at Seal Beach. Last week they opened the playoffs defeating a team from Redlands 6-0, 6-1 and a team from Riverside’s ML King 6-2, 6-1. On Monday at Seal Beach, they defeated Brenna Whelen and Sydney Thay from Valencia/Valencia 6-1, 6-1.

Winter Sports:

Boys Basketball (3-2)

This week Laguna is in the Godinez Grizzly tournament and opened play on Monday, Dec. 2, as Nolan Naess scored 39 points in Laguna’s crushing win over Costa Mesa 67-24. The following day, Naess scored 17 points while Lucas Kravitz and Brooks Hogenauer each added 16 to lead Laguna to a 64-49 win over El Toro. Breakers advanced to face Edison this past Wednesday and will conclude play this weekend.

Last week they easily blasted Segerstrom 70-30 on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Dugger Gym. Nolan Naess scored 17 and Brooks Hogenauer 11 in the rout that saw the full roster getting playtime early and often in the contest. On Wednesday, Laguna lost 46-43 to Dana Hills as Naess was limited to 15 points by the Dolphins.

Next week Laguna will be participating in the Gary Raya Tournament hosted by Irvine and El Dorado High Schools.

Girls Basketball (5-1)

Laguna continues to defeat their divisional opponents, defeating Santa Rosa Academy 33-20 on Dec. 2 at Dugger Gym and Orange the following day 33-14. Next week they will be challenged at Calvary Chapel, Estancia, and Loara. Sunset League crossover and Wave League games begin in January. Anna Cheng and Kenna Rudolph continue to battle for the scoring lead.

Boys Soccer

The 2020 season opens Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6:15 p.m. at Guyer Field versus Dana Hills.

Girls Soccer

The squad opens play on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. at Guyer Field hosting Capo Valley.

Girls Water Polo (1-0)

The 23rd season of girl’s water polo opened this past Tuesday as Laguna rolled San Clemente 15-6 in a “home” game played a Capistrano Valley’s full size pool. Molly Renner led with four goals while Emma Lineback and Nicole Struss each added three. Breakers used 18 different field players in the contest including Cross Country ace Jessie Rose who won two sprints, added two assists and three steals. Laguna is at Harvard-Westlake on Friday, Dec. 6, and will play San Marcos on Saturday at Dos Pueblos. This Monday, Dec. 9, the Breakers will host ML King at 4 p.m. at the Laguna Community Pool and Murrieta Valley on Dec. 11. There is no admission charge at the home games.