LBHS Sports Update

Winter Sports

Boys Basketball (8-4)

Laguna finished third in the Gary Raya tournament defeating Esperanza on Dec. 10, as reported last week, then defeated Portola 59-32 on Dec. 11. Against the Bulldogs in their gym, Willie Rounaghi hit five three-pointers on his way to 23 points for the evening, while Nolan Naess added 19, including three of four three-point shots.

In the semifinals on Dec. 13 at El Dorado High School in Placentia, eventual champion Colony rallied from a 14-point half-time deficit to force overtime then hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to defeat Laguna 53-50. The Titans are ranked #15 in D1 and defeated Tesoro for the tournament title.

In the third-place game on Dec. 14 at Portola, Nolan Naess scored 24 as Laguna easily defeated Yorba Linda 54-42. Lucas Kravitz added 14, Willie Rounaghi 8, and Chase Hall added 7 points in the effort. Naess was selected to the all-tournament team.

Laguna returns to action on Thursday, Dec. 26, in the 30th Annual Torrey Pines Tournament in San Diego. Laguna will open play against Patrick Henry at 10 a.m. at Cathedral Catholic High School and will conclude on Monday, Dec. 30. For more information, visit www.theholidayclassic.org. Laguna will face either Cypress or Rancho Buena Vista in the Governor’s Division second round.

Girls Basketball (6-7)

Breakers dropped three close games this past week losing 39-32 at Loara on Dec. 12, 33-29 to Pacifica Christian at Vanguard University’s gym on Dec. 13, and a 36-23 loss at home on Dec. 17 to Santa Ana.

Squad played Saddleback Valley Christian on Dec. 19 and a rematch with Pacifica Chrisitian on Dec. 20 before taking a break until January. The season will resume on Jan. 7 when Laguna will host Corona del Mar.

Boys Soccer (2-2)

Last week Laguna dropped a 3-1 contest to Tesoro on Dec. 11 but beat Ocean View 2-1 at the Sea Hawk’s field. They concluded their December play this past week with a match on Dec. 18 with Laguna Hills and Dec. 20 at Aliso Niguel.

Girls Soccer (2-1-1)

Breakers defeated Tesoro 2-1 in a home match on Dec. 12 at Guyer Field. On Saturday, Dec. 14, they tied Portola 0-0 in a morning match played at the Bulldog campus in the Best of the West tournament. Later that morning they lost 2-0 to Flintridge Prep, ranked #5 in D3. Breakers resume tournament play on Dec. 21, facing Canyon/Canyon Country at 8 a.m. at Portola.

Laguna will be off after Saturday’s tournament games until Jan. 9 when they will play at Edison in a Sunset crossover match.

Girls Water Polo (5-0)

Laguna was no match for #17 Murrieta Valley as they defeated the Nighthawks 19-7 in a match played on Dec. 11 at the Laguna Community pool. Breakers built a 10-0 lead at the half then substituted all positions after the intermission. At one point in the final period, Laguna led 18-2.

Laguna will travel to #8 Mater Dei on Friday, Dec. 20, for a 6 p.m. match and will play #11 Orange Lutheran on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 9:45 a.m. at Newport Harbor. Laguna will be competing in the first major tournament of the season on Dec. 27 and 28 in the 24th annual Barnett Holiday Cup at Newport Harbor High School. Breakers are looking to take their seventh straight event title.

Statistical Leaders after five games:

Goals: 15 – Lineback, 13 – Struss, 11 – Renner, 9 – R Carver, 7 – Singer

Assists: 11 – R Carver, 8 – Rose, 7 – Lineback, Singer, 6 – Renner

Steals: 9 – Renner, R Carver, 6 – A Houlahan, 5 – Van Alphen, Rose

Drawn Exclusions: 7 – Struss, 5 – Lineback, 3 – Rose. 2 – Singer

SSCIF Poll D1/2 Dec. 16 : 1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – Foothill, 3 – San Marcos, 4 – Santa Margarita, 5 – Corona del Mar, 6 – Newport Harbor, 7 – San Clemente, 8 – Mater Dei, 9 – Los Alamitos, 10 – Agoura, 11 – Orange Lutheran, 12 – Harvard-Westlake, 13 – Dos Pueblos, 14 – Santa Barbara, 15 – Long Beach Wilson, 16 – Mira Costa, 17 – Murrieta Valley, 18 – Santiago/Corona, 19 – Redondo Union, 20 – Huntington Beach, Schurr