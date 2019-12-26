LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Boys Soccer (3-2-1)

Laguna defeated Laguna Hills 1-0 on Dec. 18 and battled Aliso Niguel to a 0-0 tie on Dec. 20. Laguna will resume play on Jan. 8 when they host Edison at 6:30 p.m. at Guyer Field. Admission is free. Breakers travel to CdM on Jan. 10 and are back at Guyer Field on Jan. 15 to face Los Alamitos.

Boys Basketball (8-4)

Laguna returns to action on Thursday, Dec. 26, in the 30th Annual Torrey Pines Tournament in San Diego. Laguna will open play against Patrick Henry at 10 a.m. at Cathedral Catholic High School, and will conclude on Monday, Dec. 30. For more info, visit www.theholidayclassic.org. Laguna will face either Cypress or Rancho Buena Vista in the Governor’s Division second round.

Laguna is at Newport Harbor at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3, and will host Edison at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Statistical Leaders:

Scoring:

Points: Nolan Naess – 236 points, 19.7 average

3-point shots: Lucas Kravitz – 26, Willie Rounaghi – 25

Rebounds: Naess – 80

Assists: W Rounaghi – 58

Steals: Naess – 20

Girls Basketball (8-8)

Breakers evened their season record with a pair of wins after dropping a 38-35 to Loara on Dec. 18 at Dugger Gym. Laguna came back on Dec. 19 to swamp Saddleback Valley Christian 34-14 and took down a short-handed Pacifica Christian 56-17 on Dec. 20.

Statistical Leaders:

Scoring: Anna Cheng – 9.9 points/per game, 9.4 average – Kenna Rudolph, 8.6 Average – Sophie Marriner

Rebounds: M. Garwal – 13.8 per game

Steals: Garwal – 45

Assists: Garwal – 41

Blocked shots: Julia Henry – 35

Girls Soccer (3-2-2)

Breakers went 1-1-2 in the Best of the West tournament, completing play on Dec. 21 with a 2-1 win over Canyon/Canyon Country and earning a 1-1 tie with Crescenta Valley in matches played at Portola High School. Laguna also suffered a 3-1 non-league match loss to San Clemente on Dec. 19 at Guyer Field.

Laguna will be off until Jan. 9, when they play at Edison in a Sunset crossover match.

Girls Water Polo (7-0)

Breakers played a pair of Trinity League contenders last week, crushing #8 Mater Dei 12-5 for the program’s 18th series victory in 19 meetings with the Monarchs. After a tight 1-1 initial quarter, Laguna scored on a five meter penalty shot by Emma Lineback and followed that score with Imani Clemons drawing an exclusion, then scoring off a pass from Lineback. Mater Dei tried to keep pace with the Breakers but faded in the third period as Laguna scored four consecutive goals for a 9-3 lead at the Monarch’s pool.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Newport Harbor pool, Laguna finally shook off Orange Lutheran for a 12-6 win over the Lancers. Laguna received strong play off the bench by Imani Clemons, Kenedy Corlett (3 goals) and Morgan Van Alphen for the victory. As always, freshman keeper Lauren Schneider was exceptional in the cage.

Laguna will be competing in the first major tournament of the season on Dec. 27 and 28 in the 24th annual Barnett Holiday Cup at Newport Harbor High School. Breakers are looking to take their seventh straight event title. Laguna will face Edison on Friday at 8 a.m. at Newport. The top eight Southern Section teams plus San Diego’s #1 squad, Carlsbad, headline the 16-team tournament. If the seedings hold, Breakers would face Foothill about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, and then have a re-match with the Knights on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at Foothill. There is no admission charge for these events.

Statistical Leaders:

Goals: 17 – Lineback, 16 – Struss, 14 – Renner, 9 – R Carver, 9 – Singer

Assists: 19 – R Carver, 10 – Singer, Rose; 9 – Lineback, 7 – Van Alphen, Renner

Steals: 12 – R Carver, 10 – Renner, 7 – Van Alphen, A Houlahan, 6 – Rose, Kidd

Drawn Exclusions: 12 – Struss, 7 – Lineback, 5 – Clemons. 3 – Rose, Singer, R Carver