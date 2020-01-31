LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Water Polo Captures League Victories

Girls Water Polo (20-1, 5-0)

Laguna captured their 14th straight league title and extended their league game win streak to 59 with a pair of recent league victories.

Laguna 10, Los Alamitos 7 – Jan. 23 @ Corona del Mar

Breakers missed Molly Renner who was out sick and never quite could shake the Griffins (12-9, 0-5) in the Sunset Surf League contest. Nicole Struss scored four goals, had three steals and three drawn ejections to help extend the Laguna streak to 12 over Los Al. Morgan Val Alphen scored twice, Jessie Rose won the sprints and dished out three assists.

Laguna 13, Corona del Mar 8 – Jan 28. @ Newport Harbor

Breakers spoiled senior night for the Sea Queens and scored on six of eight power plays to extend their win streaks over CdM to 15. Rachael Carver scored three goals, dished out four assists and drew an exclusion to spark the team. Emma Singer and Emma Lineback also scored three goals in the effort. The goals scored by the losers were difficult to defend shots.

Up this weekend is the 25th annual Southern California Championships with the Breakers trying to defend their title and have advanced to the finals the past six years, winning five. Laguna is seeded first with Newport #2 and Foothill #3. Finals will be about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Irvine’s Woollett Center pool.

Statistical leaders after 21 games:

Goals: 52 – Lineback, 40 – Struss, 38 – Renner, 31 – R Carver, 25 – Morgan Van Alphen

Assists: 44 – R Carver, 36 – Lineback, 25 – Emma Singer, 22 – Renner, 21 – Rose

Steals: 32 – R Carver, 23 – Renner, 22 – A Houlahan, 20 – Lineback and Rose

Drawn Exclusions: 35 – Struss, 21 – Clemons, 17 – Lineback, 14 – Carver, 13 -Singer

Saves: Schneider 131, Denny 11, Parness 7

Last home game – senior game: Friday, Feb. 7, 4:15 p.m. vs. Mira Costa – admission is free.

Breakers have faced the Mustangs only once, earning an 8-6 win at the Manhattan Beach school in the 2005 D2 SSCIF playoffs.



Boys Basketball (17-7, 3-0)

Laguna swept their two league contests and appear to be on-track to capture the program’s 18th conference crown in 86 seasons of competition—12 under coach Bret Fleming, now in his 25th season.

Laguna 59, Fountain Valley 41 – Jan. 22 @ FVHS

The big game at the Baron’s gym proved one sided as Laguna shot 54 percent and converted on nine 3-point shots to bury their hosts (13-7, 2-1) and take control of the league race. Nolan Naess scored 22 and Willie Rounaghi added 17, including five long-rangers. Lucas Kravitz added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Breakers held the advantage on rebounds 30-16.

Laguna 47, Huntington Beach 40 – Jan. 24 @ Laguna

Breakers played down to their competition in their win over the Oilers (5-19, 0-3) last Friday at Dugger Gym. Nolan Naess scored 21 points, but the usual deadly 3-point shooting was a dismal 1 for 10 beyond the arc. Breakers still trail the all-time series 8-27.

Records Watch:

Season: Naess has 472 points in 24 games, good for 17th place in season scoring. Willie Rounaghi has 55 three-pointers, ranking 15th on the season lists tied with John Trevino (1990).

Career: Naess, a junior, has 1,296 career points and is now #4 all time trailing his father, Coby Naess (1,412), Ron Lutz (1,468), and Blake Burzell (2,245).

Lucas Kravitz (SR) has 118 career three-point baskets good for # 7 all-time, while Willie Rounaghi (JR) is at 110 tied with Cheyne Martin (2004-07) for 9th all-time. The record for three-pointers is 225 by Burzell (2015-18).

Remaining Regular Season Home Games:

Friday, Jan. 31 – Fountain Valley

SSCIF Playoff Brackets will post about noon on Sunday, Feb. 9 (www.cifss.org). First round game should be on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball (10-16, 0-4)

Laguna was able to play a non-league match last Friday, Jan. 24, and picked up a 39-35 win over St. Bernard in a contest played at the Playa del Rey school. Anna Cheng scored 17 and Kenna Rudolph added 14 in the win. The enrollment difference in league play really shows as the Breakers lost 50-25 to Marina (enrollment 2,448) on Jan. 23 and 64-27 to Fountain Valley (enrollment 3,535) this past Tuesday. Season concludes on Feb. 4 when the Breakers will host Marina.

Boys Soccer (5-9-2, 0-3)

The 2020 squad lost a tough 3-2 match at home last Friday night as the visiting Oilers rallied to defeat the Breakers.

Round two of league play began this past week with home matches on Jan. 29 with Marina (7-8-3, 1-2) and Friday, Jan. 31, with Fountain Valley (6-6-3, 2-0-1). A pair of wins would put Laguna back into the playoff hunt.

Girls Soccer (5-5-5, 1-1-2)

Acacia Edwards and Cadence Peery each scored twice and keeper Cameron Russo notched her sixth shutout of the season as Laguna defeated Fountain Valley (9-10-3, 0-3-1) in Sunset Wave League play this past Tuesday night at Guyer Field. Breakers needed a win over Newport this past Thursday to advance to the D3 playoffs. On Jan. 23, Laguna lost to league champion Marina (7-7-3, 4-0) 1-0 at the Viking campus. The two teams meet on Feb. 4 at Laguna in the season’s final regular season contest. Match time is 6:30 p.m. at Guyer Field. Playoff brackets will post on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

Spring Sports

Schedules are now released for the spring and action gets underway in just a few weeks. The Southern Section has also recently posted the playoff division assignments for the nine sports / 11 teams that compete for the Breakers.

First Contests:

Baseball: D3 / 7 Divisions, Feb. 15 @ Beckman (DH)

Softball: D6 / 7 Divisions, Feb. 25 vs. Whitney @ Cerritos Reg Park

Boys Golf: Southern Division (1 of 7 regional divisions), March 4 vs. Estancia @ Aliso Viejo GC

Boys Lacrosse: D2 / 3 Divisions, March 4 @ Esperanza

Girls Lacrosse: D3 / 3 Divisions, Feb. 21 vs. Canyon

Boys Tennis: D2 / 5 Divisions, Feb. 12 @ Beckman (Lower Peters Pk)

Boys Volleyball: D1 / 6 Divisions, Feb. 22 @ Tesoro Tournament

Track & Field: D4 / 4 Divisions (Enrollment based), Feb. 29 – four-way meet with St. Margaret’s, Canyon, Laguna Hills

Swim & Dive: D1 / 4 Divisions, March 11 vs. Huntington Beach