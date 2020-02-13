LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Boys Basketball Finishes League Season Undefeated

Boys Basketball (20-7, 5-0)

Sunset Wave League Champions

Laguna outscored Huntington Beach 18-4 in the second quarter to break open their final league contest played on Feb. 5 at the Oiler gym and secure a 51-30 victory. Lucas Kravitz had the hot hand hitting five of seven three-point shots to help pick up the fourth straight win over Huntington in a 36-game series that dates back to 1935. Chase Hall also had a big outing with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Laguna finished the season undefeated in league play for only the sixth time in 86 seasons with the previous unblemished runs coming in 2018, 2014, 2013, 2009, and 1953.

Bret Fleming’s squad was rewarded with a fourth seed in the 32-team D3AA playoffs that opened this past Wednesday at Dugger Gym facing Ocean View (16-12) from the Golden West League. The Sea Hawks split their series with Segerstrom this season, a team Laguna beat by 40 back in November. If the Breakers prevailed, they should host Covina (20-9) this Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. at Dugger. A win then would put the Breakers into Quarterfinals on Tuesday. Laguna is 40-32 all-time in 35 previous playoff runs. The top three seeds are Providence (22-6), Westlake (24-4) , and Salesian (23-4).

Boys Soccer (6-11-2, 1-5)

The season concluded on Feb. 5 with a 2-1 loss to Huntington Beach (9-7-4, 4-1-1) at the Oiler’s field. Breakers tied with Marina for third place.

Girls Soccer (6-5-6, 2-1-3)

Laguna shocked D1 #11 Newport Harbor (15-5-5) with another double overtime 0-0 tie on Feb. 6 at Guyer Field to finish second in the Sunset Wave League for the second consecutive year. Cameron Russo recorded her eighth shootout of the season in the contest sending the Breakers to a 12th seed in the 32-team D3 playoffs.

Breakers opened the playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 13, with Citrus Valley (Redlands) the second-place team from the Citrus Belt League. Should Laguna prevail, they would probably play #4 seed Palos Verdes (13-6-4), Bay League champions, at Laguna 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. This is the ninth straight year Laguna has advanced to the playoffs.

Girls Water Polo (26-1, 6-0)

Sunset Surf League Champions

Breakers honored their three seniors: Grace Houlahan (Princeton), Morgan Van Alphen (UCLA), and Haley Parness (Chapman) at the final regular season game as Laguna crushed D2 #5 Mira Costa 14-4 in the match held at the Laguna Community Pool on Friday, Feb. 7. Eight different players scored for the hosts led by Molly Renner with three goals. Nicole Struss drew five exclusions of the team’s eight and the squad converted on five power plays.

The 24th annual SSCIF playoff draws were announced last Saturday, with Laguna earning the top seed in the eight-team D1 bracket. Laguna faced #8 Los Alamitos on Feb. 13 in a “home” match played at the full-size Capistrano Valley High School pool. Breakers are 3-0 against the Griffins this season and have won 14 straight from them dating back to 2014. Overall, Laguna leads the series with Los Al 19-5. Should the Breakers win, Semifinals will be on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Irvine’s Woollett Center against the winner of the Newport Harbor – Santa Margarita match. Finals will be Saturday, Feb. 22. In 24 seasons of play, the Breakers are 542-145 overall and 53-15 in Southern Section playoffs with six titles.

Statistical leaders after 28 games:

Goals: 65 – Struss, 64 – Lineback, 52 – Renner, 36 – R Carver, 28 – Singer

Assists: 54 – R Carver, 50 – Lineback, 32 – Emma Singer, 31 – Renner, 28 – Rose

Steals: 36 – R Carver, 28 – Lineback, 27 – Renner, 25 – A Houlahan, 23 – Rose

Drawn Exclusions: 50 – Struss, 33 – Clemons, 25 – Lineback, 21 – Carver, 16 – Rose

Saves: Schneider 179, Parness 12, Denny 11

Spring Sports

First Contests:

Baseball: Feb. 15 @ Beckman (DH)

Softball: Feb. 25 vs. Whitney @ Cerritos Reg Park

Boys Golf: March 4 vs. Estancia @ Aliso Viejo GC

Boys Lacrosse: March 4 @ Esperanza

Girls Lacrosse: Feb. 21 vs. Canyon

Boys Tennis: Feb. 12 @ Beckman (Lower Peters Pk)

Boys Volleyball: Feb. 22 @ Tesoro Tournament

Track & Field: Feb. 29 – four-way meet with St. Margaret’s, Canyon, Laguna Hills

Swim & Dive: March 11 vs. Huntington Beach

For the latest schedules, visit the team pages at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams.