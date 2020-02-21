LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Breakers Finish Season 21-8

Boys Basketball (21-8)

Laguna held a 32-18 lead late in the second period last Friday night at William S Hart High School in Newhall and seemed in control of the D3AA second round contest. Early in the third period, Laguna miscues came in a stretch that allowed the host Indians to a 17-0 run that included five three-point baskets as the Newhall school defeated Laguna 65-56. Hart scored 22 points off turnovers and 11 points in transition. Overall for Laguna, Nolan Naess finished with 18 points, Lucas Kravitz playing in his final game scored 12 and Willie Rounaghi added 10. Also scoring were Chase Hall with 7 points, Brooks Hogenauer with 5, and Jackson Sirianni with 4 points.

Breakers easily won their opening playoff game on Feb. 12 as they defeated Ocean View 64-46 at Dugger Gym. Final stats and records will be detailed in a few weeks.

Girls Soccer (7-6-6)

Bay League champion Palos Verdes (15-6-4) scored in each half to defeat Laguna 2-0 last Saturday evening at Guyer Field in the D3 2nd Round to end the 2020 season for Laguna. Breakers won their initial playoff contest on Feb. 13 at Guyer Field as Baylor Lund connected on a penalty kick for the game’s only point to defeat Citrus Valley (Redlands). The Breakers’ record for 2020 included some tough wins over higher ranked teams. Max Preps still ranks the squad in the top 100 teams in the state this season—Laguna’s best ranking ever.

Girls Water Polo (28-1)

Laguna advanced to the D1 semifinals last Thursday, Feb. 13, at Capistrano Valley’s pool with a 12-7 victory over Los Alamitos. Breakers scored on their first possession as Molly Renner fired a great shot off a Rachel Carver pass with just over 20 seconds expired on the clock. After the Griffins tied the game on a power play, Laguna scored on five of the next seven possessions to take a 6-1 lead at the quarter. Sloppy defense by the reserves gave the “visitors” a pair of scores in the second period but with the starters back in to open the third period, Molly Renner scored three quick goals to send Laguna to a 9-3 advantage. Game standouts included Emma Singer with two power play goals in the first period, three assists and four steal; Morgan Van Alphen with three goals; Rachael Carver with a score, three assists and two steals; Emma Lineback with three assists; and two-meter specialist Nicole Struss with a score, two assists, a steal and a drawn exclusion. Jessie Rose won three sprints and had two steals and a drawn exclusion, Imani Clemons provided some strong two-meter relief, and Lauren Schneider was solid as always in the cage with seven saves.

The victory sent Laguna to the Division 1 semifinals for the eighth time in the past 10 seasons this past Wednesday evening against #4 Newport Harbor (21-7). Should Laguna make it 5 for 5 on Newport this season (and 16 straight wins since 2013), finals will be Saturday evening, Feb. 22. Last year the finals were at 5:50 p.m., so expect a similar start time this year at Irvine’s Woollett Center at Heritage Park. Laguna would face either #2 Foothill or #3 San Marcos.

Foothill upset Laguna 8-7 back in early January at their pool and also played them tough in their two other meetings with the Breakers winning 9-8 and 8-6. The Knights have won six D1 titles – the last one coming in 2007, and have played in 10 finals. Breakers hold the series advantage at 23-14. San Marcos has lost to Laguna three times this season 13-4, 15-8 and most recently 12-2. The Royals pulled off the upset of Laguna in 2018 with an overtime victory on a buzzer shot in the D1 quarterfinals in route to their surprising 2018 D1 title. Overall, Laguna leads the series 18-3.

Statistical leaders after 29 games:

Goals: 66 – Struss, 64 – Lineback, 56 – Renner, 37 – R Carver, 28 – Van Alphen, Singer

Assists: 57 – R Carver, 53 – Lineback, 35 – Emma Singer, 31 – Renner, 28 – Rose

Steals: 38 – R Carver, 28 – Lineback, 27 – Renner, 25 – A. Houlahan, Rose

Drawn Exclusions: 51 – Struss, 34 – Clemons, 26 – Lineback, 22 – Carver, 17 – Rose

Saves: Schneider 186, Parness 12, Denny 11

State CIF Division 1 Regionals will be held Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29, at Segerstrom High School. Schedules will post at cifstate.org on Feb. 23. As always you can access results at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams or on the Laguna Beach page at Max Preps.

Spring Sports

Baseball (2-0)

Laguna opened their 82nd season of Baseball with a doubleheader sweep of Beckman last Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Patriot’s field. In the first game, Breakers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 4-3. Jackson Yelland picked up the victory. In the nightcap, Aiden Kidd pitched five strong innings and the Breakers scratched out five runs on six hits and four walks to a 5-0 win. The hosts were able to get only one hit in the contest.

Laguna will be playing in the Costa Mesa division of the Newport Elks tournament which opened play on Thursday, Feb. 20 with the Breakers at long-time rival Brea-Olinda in their 62nd meeting. On Saturday, Feb. 22, Laguna will host Crean Lutheran at 11am on Skipper Carrillo Field. Monday, Breakers will face Hemet 3PM on the same field. Remaining tournament games will be played on Wednesday and Friday next week.

Other opening dates:

Softball: Feb. 25 vs. Whitney @ Cerritos Reg Park

Boys Golf: March 4 vs. Estancia @ Aliso Viejo GC

Boys Lacrosse: March 4 @ Esperanza

Girls Lacrosse: Feb. 21 vs. Canyon

Boys Tennis: Feb. 18 – Mater Dei

Boys Volleyball: Feb. 22 @ Tesoro Tournament

Track & Field: Feb. 29 – four-way meet with St. Margaret’s, Canyon, Laguna Hills

Swim & Dive: March 11 vs. Huntington Beach