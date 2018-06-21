LBHS Sports Update

Looking Back at 84thSeason

Laguna Beach High School wrapped up their 84th season capturing 17 league titles in the 24 varsity sports the school competed in during conference competition.

The lone Southern Section CIF title came in the Spring with boys tennis capturing the Division 4 title, Laguna’s 44thall-time section banner.

Next Sports Season Starts Aug. 13

Golden West Conference – Pac 4 League: football

Sunset League: lacrosse

Sunset Surf League: boys water polo, girls water polo, boys volleyball

Sunset Wave League: basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track, girls volleyball, wrestling.

Non SS CIF Sports: surf and sand volleyball

Spring 2018 Sports:

League titles captured by girls teams in sand volleyball, swimming and track; for boys teams in baseball, golf, volleyball, tennis and swimming.

Boys track tied for second, surf finished second in the Orange County League (St Margaret’s, El Toro, J Serra, Santa Margarita). The girls lacrosse team was not in a league, playing a freelance schedule, and boys lacrosse competed at a non-varsity level.

Individually, Kyle Sharp won the Orange Coast League Individual title, finished 18thin the SS CIF Southern Division Individuals and advanced to a 30thoverall finish in the CIF finals for the best finish by a Laguna golfer in 60 years. Sharp was also selected All-Orange County.

In girls track, the relay team of Meija Shaw, Ella Dartez, Ella Tyus, and Reilyn Turner broke the 44-year-old 4 x 100 relay record. Lexi McKeown and Peri Brennan won the Southern California pairs title in high school sand volleyball dethroning a five-year Mira Costa run.

Winter 2018 Sports:

League titles were won by boys basketball, girls water polo, and girls soccer.

Boys soccer finished fourth, wrestling and girls basketball, both in sixth.

Girls water polo won the State Regional Division 2 Title, Laguna’s seventh State Regional team honor. Top individual honors were Thea Walsh who was selected first team D1 All-CIF, All-County, and All-American. Sophia Lucas also earned first team All-County and All-CIF recognition.

Blake Burzell earned all first team CIF honors in boys basketball and Reilyn Turner did the same in girls soccer.

Fall 2017 Sports:

League titles were won by girls teams in golf, tennis, volleyball and cross country; boys teams reaped titles in water polo and cross country.

Football finished second in their final Orange Coast League campaign while boys sand volleyball lost in the finals of the Orange County League for the third straight year.

The top fall season individual was led by junior runner Ryan Smithers, who won the Orange Coast League meet, earned All-CIF honors with a sixth place SS CIF Division 4 finish and earned All-State honors in the state cross country meet.

Also earning accolades was Lexi McKeown, named All-CIF and All-County in indoor volleyball, and Gregory Colton, who earned first team All-CIF honors in boys water polo.

More details on baseball’s team awards:

In addition to Grady Morgan and Jack Loechner, who received outstanding offensive player and pitcher awards, respectively, others on the team also earned accolades. They include Eric Silva, most valuable defensive player; Joe Sweet and Aidan Booth, who received the Coaches Awards; Jake Booth, best teammate; and Michael Kerner and Christian Holm, most improved.

On the JV team: Will Potratz, best offensive player; Adam Kerfoot, best defensive player; Brooks Hogenauer, pitcher; Charlie Pillsbury, Coach’s Award; Aidan Kidd, best teammate; and Raul Villalobos, as most improved.

Scholar Athlete Awards: Jake Booth, Kolton Freeman, Wesley Witteman, Jeremy Hayes, Jared Angus, Aidan Booth and Nolan Smith.

Other accomplishments:

Grady Morgan played for the South Team, winning 12-3 June 6 in the OC Kiwanis All Star Team.

Cutter Clawson is one of 80 players selected for the USA Baseball Tournament of Stars.