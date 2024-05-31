LBHS student-athletes sign letters of intent, commit to collegiate athletics

Six Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) student-athletes participated in spring signing day on Wednesday afternoon, May 29, officially committing to an NCAA Division I or Division II school that has offered them a scholarship to play for a sports team.

The following students took part in a ceremonial signing, attended by their peers, family, and school staff, symbolizing the conclusion of the recruitment process and their commitment to playing their sport in college:

Anoua Carrie, Track, Rensselaer Polytechnic University

Jaxson Hutcheon, Soccer, Loyola Marymount University

Yolo Javier, Track and Cross Country, San Francisco University

Sarah Johnson, Volleyball, University of Nevada

Noah Neufeld, Baseball, Colorado Mesa University

Sydney Sydney, Track and Cross Country, Vanguard University

“Our student-athletes thrive on a mix of athletic talent, academic dedication, and personal growth to excel both on the field and in their studies. On signing day, we invite our athletes to pause and reflect on their unique journeys and to extend their heartfelt thanks to those who have supported them—especially their families and coaches,” said LBUSD Athletic Administrator Denise Selbe. “At our district, we take great pride in ensuring every student has a caring adult they can count on. This support and encouragement are vital in nurturing the discipline and work ethic our young athletes need to succeed in college athletics and beyond.”

The National Letter of Intent is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution. The NLI program started in 1964 with seven conferences and eight independent institutions and now includes 652 Division I and Division II participating institutions.

“LBHS student-athletes represent the spirit and values of our greater school community, showcasing their talents and discipline not only in classrooms but also across courts and fields,” said LBHS Principal Jason Allemann. “Their dedication and hard work are a testament to the strength and character they bring to our school. Congratulations to our athletes and their families on their remarkable accomplishments and the exciting opportunities ahead.”

More than 48,000 prospective student-athletes sign NLIs to attend NCAA Division I or II institutions each year.