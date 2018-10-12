LBHS Students Join Spoken Word Performance

Share this:

After auditioning for the Laguna Beach High School choral director and the theater director, five LBHS students have been chosen to perform with award-winning poet Phil Kaye at the 7 p.m. book release showat the Forum Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Chloe Bryan, Luka Salib, Logan Leeds, Yuika Yoshida and MJ Walker will present a collection of spoken word pieces. “I was blown away by the talent of this young group,” literary laureate Suzanne Redfearn said in a statement. Laguna Beach performance artist, Haley Rovner, will open the show with a hooping performance. Tickets are $5-$10 and will be available at the door or from: eventbrite.com/e/phil–kaye.

Phil Kaye is a Japanese-American poet. His work has been featured on NPR and the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. He is also the co-director of Project VOICE,an organization that partners with schools to bring poetry to the classroom. His book is titled “Date & Time.”