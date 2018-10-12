Quantcast
LBHS Students Join Spoken Word Performance

Posted On 11 Oct 2018
Japanese-American award-winning poet Phil Kaye will perform with five LBHS students at a book release show at the Forum Theatre on Oct. 16.

After auditioning for the Laguna Beach High School choral director and the theater director, five LBHS students have been chosen to perform with award-winning poet Phil Kaye at the 7 p.m. book release showat the Forum Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Chloe Bryan, Luka Salib, Logan Leeds, Yuika Yoshida and MJ Walker will present a collection of spoken word pieces.  “I was blown away by the talent of this young group,” literary laureate Suzanne Redfearn said in a statement. Laguna Beach performance artist, Haley Rovner, will open the show with a hooping performance. Tickets are $5-$10 and will be available at the door or from: eventbrite.com/e/phil–kaye.

Phil Kaye is a Japanese-American poet. His work has been featured on NPR and the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. He is also the co-director of Project VOICE,an organization that partners with schools to bring poetry to the classroom. His book is titled “Date & Time.”

