LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LBHS to Present “Romeo and Juliet”

Posted On 29 Oct 2018
Middle and High School drama teacher Alexis Karol

Laguna Beach High School Drama invites audiences to a performance of Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre beginning Friday, Nov. 2.

Set in modern day in the fictional town of Verona, California, where the wealthy families of the two young lovers are locked in a bitter feud, the production will feature the work of guest director Michael Irish, a 1999 alumnus of Laguna Beach High School and the Park Avenue Players.

“Watching this story unfold over the last two months has been a distinct and unforgettable privilege and joy,” Irish said.

“Something unique and special occurs when our alumni artists collaborate with our current students,” added Alexis Karol, Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School drama teacher and director.

Tickets range from $12 to $22 and are on sale now at lbhs.booktix.com.Performances are at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays Nov. 2, 3, 9 and 10. Matinees at 2:30 p.m. take place on Sundays, Nov. 4 and 11.

