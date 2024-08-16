LBPD leads taskforce operation to target speeders, loud exhaust, e-bike violations

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Laguna Beach Police Department led its second multi-agency task force operation of the year, focusing on speed violations, loud exhausts, modified vehicle emissions systems and e-bikes/electric motorcycles.

Police officers and deputies from Newport Beach, Santa Ana, the Orange County Sheriff Department and the Bureau of Automotive Repair participated in Saturday’s operation.

The departments stopped and cited a total of 101 vehicles. Of those, 15 vehicles were cited for loud exhaust and/or emissions violations. The highest sound meter reading was 120 A-weighted decibel; 41 vehicles were issued citations for speed violations; The highest speed recorded was on Pacific Coast Highway at 97 miles an hour in Dana Point; Five drivers were cited for either being unlicensed or having a suspended license and two E-bike drivers were cited for various violations.

“Speed and loud exhaust violations continue to compromise the safety and quality of life of our residents. Consequently, we are left with no choice but to take a zero-tolerance approach to enforcement,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “We appreciate the unprecedented collaboration with our law enforcement partners throughout Orange County and will continue these joint enforcement operations through the end of the year.”

The police department said this operation has been a sustained enforcement effort in response to safety and quality of life issues affecting residents throughout Orange County, including coastal communities like Laguna Beach.

For further information, contact Lieutenant Jesse Schmidt at 949-464-6653.