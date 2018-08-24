Laguna Beach School Board Candidate Hospitalized after Rollover

Share this:

By Allison Jarrell | LB Indy

Laguna resident Mark Nelson, who recently announced his campaign for Laguna Beach Unified School District, is in the hospital following a vehicle rollover collision that closed all lanes of Coast Highway in downtown Laguna last Friday, Aug. 17.

Police and medics responded to the vehicle turnover just after 11 a.m. on Friday and closed lanes between Legion Street and Laguna Avenue, gridlocking town for about an hour.

Laguna Beach Police Emergency Operations Officer Jordan Villwock said the occupants of the vehicle extricated themselves after the rollover. One was treated and released on scene, and Nelson was transported to a local hospital.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation,” Villwock said.

Nelson’s friend, Dustin Bainbridge, of Laguna Beach, started a GoFundMe account for the single father of three. Bainbridge wrote that Nelson’s car was totaled, and he has been “hospitalized for spinal and neurological injuries.”

Bainbridge said Nelson has been active in the community, coaching flag football and serving on the parent advisory council at Top of the World Elementary.

“Mark is a small business owner and makes his living delivering groceries, meals, and household items to anyone in Laguna Beach (and the surrounding areas). The sole source of his income comes from the ability to drive and pick up these items, so people can obtain the things they need—prescriptions, meals, etc.,” Bainbridge wrote. “We are raising money to allow Mark to pay for upcoming medical bills, and loss of wages he will lose for being off of work for the next 30-60 days for medical reasons.”

As of Thursday morning, $11,525 had been raised to help cover Nelson’s medical bills.

To view the GoFundMe set up for Nelson, visit www.gofundme.com/2fffp9pr.