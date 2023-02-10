LBUSD Recognition Ceremony Honors Both Students and Staff

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) Board of Education honored more than a hundred students and staff at its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 2. The bi-annual recognition event also commemorated the LBUSD employees of the year.

Held twice a year at regularly scheduled meetings of the board of education, the student and staff awards night brings the school community together to recognize student participants in arts and athletic programs, employees of the year, and staff members nominated by their peers for contributions to school culture and academic programs.

“I am grateful for the board of education’s unwavering support and investment in academic, visual and performing arts and athletic programs that provide students with the opportunity to explore and pursue their passions,” LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria said. “Our teachers, school staff and parent community play an integral role in providing students with safe and supportive environments to explore these interests. The number of students we recognized makes evident that our students are connected and engaged in their learning far beyond the classroom and throughout the community.”

Viloria and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Michael Conlon also announced the LBUSD classified employee and teacher of the year at the awards night. Mindy Hawkins, a special education teacher at Laguna Beach High School was selected as the teacher of the year. LBHS Transition Services Coordinator Amy Tingirides is the Classified Employee of the Year. The following individuals are the classified division employee of the year winners:

Missy Palino, LBHS Receptionist & Counseling Assistant, Clerical and Admin Services

Alex Garcia, El Morro Elementary Custodian

John Gonzalez, LBHS Maintenance Custodial/Maintenance/Nutrition & Security Services

Dori Bunting, LBHS Instructional Aide, Paraprofessional and Instructional Assistance

“I am so grateful to have been part of one of my most memorable experiences during my time here in Laguna Beach,” student board representative Nicolas Plaia said. “It was beautiful to hear my classmates receive the sincerest compliments, and it was a truly unifying experience that brought the LBUSD family closer.”

A complete list of the winners can be found here.