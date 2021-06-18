LCAD annual gala raises $172K for academic programs, scholarships

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) raised $172,000 at its Annual Collector’s Choice Gala on June 5 at LCAD Big Bend Campus.

The gala was co-chaired by LCAD Trustees Suzanne Chonette, Bonnie Livingston and Ilona Martin; including a socially distant in-person event and online simulcast. This has been the college’s principal fundraising event for 31 years and supports award-winning programs, faculty recruitment, and $2.5 million in annual merit scholarships.

“Seeing all of you in person is wonderful and a joy to behold as we return,” Interim LCAD President Hélène Garrison told the gala patrons. “How artists describe the world is something we’re all excited about and what we witness tonight and when we walk the hallways or visit the studios here at LCAD.”

Auctioneer Mark Thomas engaged and excited the audience, which included art collectors, LCAD supporters, trustees, faculty, students, alumni, staff and others to bid for exceptional paintings and a sculpture by LCAD alumni and faculty, as well as from Laguna Beach galleries.

Featured auction items were a hand-picked collection of paintings and sculptures contributed by several artists and collectors, including Lisa Dallendorfer, Jorg Dubin, Jennifer Griffiths, Deborah Harold, Mark Jacobucci, Kayla Janes, Tim Lemen, Hilary McCarthy, Elizabeth McGhee, Siân Poeschl, Bradford J. Salamon, Anthony Salvo, Jeff Sewell, Marc Whitney and Scott Yeskel.