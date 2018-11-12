LCAD Offers A New Approach

Share this:

Laguna College of Art and Design has launched a new class in which contemporary figurative artists Aleah Chapin, Carl Dobsky, Natalia Fabia, and Andrew Hem will teach and paint along with students. Peter Zokosky, chair of LCAD’s MFA programs in drawing and painting will oversee the course, “The Filtered Figure.” The live human figure is the theme of the course.

“Meaningful figurative art is too broad for a one-size-fits-all approach. One of the best ways to discover your own path is to work beside a variety of accomplished mentors,” Zokosky said.

“The best part for me is to see how a variety of artists approach the same problem,” said Aixa Oliveras, an LCAD MFA in painting candidate currently taking the course. “It was good to see how their individual approaches vary and how things are similar.”

For more information about LCAD MFA in painting visit www.lcad.edu/mfa-painting/program/program-overview.