LCAD partners with fire department to win demolition derby at OC Fair

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) recently collaborated with the Laguna Beach Fire Department for the Motorhome Madness RV Demolition Derby at the Orange County Fair to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC).

The partnership culminated in top honors for the team.

LCAD students, under the guidance of Professor James Thistlethwaite, designed and painted the Laguna Beach Fire Department’s RV for the derby. A team of 16 students worked for two days to bring the fire department’s RV to life with a unique, dynamic design inspired by the ocean and Laguna Canyon Road.

Driven by Laguna Beach Fire Department Chief Niko King, the LCAD-painted RV not only won the Best of Show for Motorhome Design but also emerged as the overall derby champion. It was the last RV standing in a thrilling conclusion to the event. Chief King was able to drive the RV into victory as promised.

When Chief King was presented with the championship trophy, he sought out the LCAD students in the sold-out crowd and brought them down to share in the victory.

The funds raised during the derby will go directly to supporting the vital work of CHOC.