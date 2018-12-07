LCAD Raises Over $300K at Collector’s Choice Gala

Share this:

Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) raised over $300,000 at its 29th Annual Collector’s Choice Juried Art Auction and Fundraiser held on Friday, Nov. 16, at Montage Laguna Beach. The college also announced a $1 million gift from The Moulton Company to benefit the student experience at LCAD.

“The Moulton family has been a member of the LCAD family from our earliest days,” said President Jonathan Burke. “Their extraordinary generosity and volunteer leadership supports the success of LCAD students during their time at the College.”

Jared Mathis, chief executive officer of The Moulton Company and chair of the LCAD Board of Trustees, said, “My family and I are incredibly inspired by LCAD’s young artists and designers who pursue their work with a commitment to excellence and absolute dedication. We are honored to be part of LCAD’s legacy and to expand its support programs for the next generation of creative leaders.”

LCAD’s 29th Annual Collector’s Choice Juried Art Auction and Fundraiser was co-chaired by LCAD Board of Trustees members Carla Arzente of saltfineart, and Sue Greenwood of Sue Greenwood Fine Art. Lou and Lara Rohl served as honorary co-chairs.

The artists who donated paintings and sculptures to the auction included Gerard Basil Stripling, Jonathan Burke, James Galindo, Michael Harnish, Kathy Jones, Jason Kowalski, Richard MacDonald, Adrienne Stein and Jeff Sewell. Arzente donated a mystery item later revealed to be a sculpture titled, “Titanium” by Cristian Castro. Additionally, Montage Laguna Beach donated a dinner at the Chef’s Table at Studio.

LCAD Drawing and Painting Alumnus and faculty member, Miguel Gonzales (class of 2016) expressed his gratitude for the financial aid support he received as a student at LCAD. According to the college, nine out of 10 students receive financial aid in the form of merit-based scholarships.