LCAD recruits new president from Italian arts college

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) has appointed Steven J. Brittan as its next president, college officials announced in a press release Monday.

Brittan will arrive in Laguna Beach next month after a five-year tenure as president of Studio Arts College International (SACI) in Florence, Italy. He was previously a teacher and board member at the Italian college.

“We engaged in an intensive global search for the role, finding several qualified, talented individuals,” said Terry Jones, chair of the LCAD Board of Trustees. “But Steve stood out among the others for his breadth and depth of experience, as well as his compatibility with LCAD’s institutional values and artistic identity.”

Brittan brings more than 30 years of leadership and experience in art and design, within academia, government, and corporate commercial sectors. As principal of nationally recognized architectural firms, he led the design of major building and urban development projects. He’s also worked in venture capital, mentoring young entrepreneurs and innovators.

Former LCAD president Jonathan Burke retired last December, ending a 40-year career at the college and a 10-year tenure as its chief executive. In the final months of his presidency, Burke said he would focus on the planning phase for a new Student Center, which will be designed to support students with unique learning challenges. The project hasn’t broken ground yet.

During his tenure as SACI’s president, he established interdisciplinary partnerships for students studying abroad with the Italian fashion industry in collaboration with the Ferragamo Foundation, clothing manufacturer Dainese, and EarthDNA. The consortium was later expanded to included several U.S. universities and colleges, including Parsons New School, University of Southern California, Maryland Institute College of Art, College for Creative Studies, and LCAD.

Brittan holds a Master’s degree in Architecture from Harvard University and served as an assistant professor at Rhode Island School of Design, Columbia University, and Harvard University. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the University of Cape Town.

In a press release, Brittan expressed his excitement to propel the successes of LCAD’s faculty, staff, and students.

“Creative problem solving is particularly important in these challenging times with global climate change and the global pandemic,” he said. “The educational environment must reflect an ecosystem of diversity, equity and inclusion for true creativity, productivity, and positive change to coexist.”

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.