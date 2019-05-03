LCAD Students Receive Scholarship Funds from 14th Annual Grapes for Grads

Share this:

Students of Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD), one of the nation’s top, nonprofit colleges of art and design, once again are beneficiaries of the annual Grapes for Grads wine-tasting event hosted by the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach. This year’s event took place on the newly beautified Festival of Arts grounds on Sunday, April 28.

Since its inception in 2005, Grapes for Grads has raised over $410,000 in scholarships that are given to graduating Laguna Beach High School seniors and Laguna College of Art + Design students. This year’s event was co-chaired by founding members Jeffrey Redeker and Stephen Dotoratos.

Ryanne Phillips, an LCAD junior majoring in Drawing & Painting, received a Grapes for Grads scholarship last year. “Financial aid is crucial for me to pursue my degree so that I can afford to attend LCAD with less of a financial burden,” she said. “I feel that people who give to scholarships are in my corner, that they believe in me and are willing to invest in my future.”

Morgan Goldstein, a transfer student at LCAD majoring in Graphic Design + Digital Media with an action sports emphasis, also received a Grapes for Grads scholarship. She hails from a family of four and attending a private college was a major financial decision. “I wouldn’t have the opportunity to attend LCAD without scholarships like Grape for Grads’,” she said. “I am completely grateful to the donors; their generosity has had a positive impact on my life.”

Goldstein now looks forward to developing her skill in the collaborative design classes led by senior creative directors at brand giants like GoPro, Hurley, NIKE, Patagonia, STANCE, and VANS.

“Through Grapes for Grads, the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach has played a vital role in helping students focus on their studies, earn the high grades they are capable of and graduate on time” said Jonathan Burke, president of LCAD. “On behalf of our students, I thank all Grapes for Grads participants so much for the positive difference their generosity makes.”

For more information, visit www.lcad.edu.