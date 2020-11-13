LCAD to host virtual silent auction to support student scholarships

Share this:

Elizabeth McGhee doesn’t remember much of her social life while she was an undergraduate student at Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD). As a President’s Honor Roll student who relied on merit scholarships and grants, she was more than willing to make sacrifices to become the artist she wanted to be.

“I pushed myself while I was at LCAD so that I could get everything I could out of my education,” McGhee said.

In 2018 she received the Editor’s Choice Award by American Art Collector Magazine.

McGhee donated her painting, Delta, oil on canvas, 12”x10” as one of the many pieces that will be available for collectors to bid on at the LCAD Virtual Speakeasy Silent Auction to be held online from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13.

At this free speakeasy-themed event, collectors can bid on dozens of exceptional works of art from LCAD faculty and alumni, as well as other recognized professional artists. Guests will also learn how to make a special commemorative cocktail.

The silent auction raises funds for the LCAD Annual Fund that provides the college with new technology, creates merit-based scholarships, and help recruit high-quality faculty. This year’s silent auction will also include works from artists Brad Neal, Mark Jacobucci, Bradford Salamon, Scott Yeskel, Pegah Samie, and Tom Lamb.

To learn more about the event visit: lcad.edu/event

