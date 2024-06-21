LCF trail maintenance nears completion

Laguna Canyon Foundation’s 2023-2024 trail season, which began in October, will wrap up on June 29.

Over the past nine months, LCF held 39 volunteer trail stewardship days that resulted in noticeable trail improvements in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park and Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. In total, staff and volunteers improved 3,470 linear feet of trail tread, brushed 15,480 linear feet of trail, and installed or improved 258 drains to better control the impact of water on the trail during the rainy season. These improvements create a better user experience for all trail users while also ensuring that critical trail-adjacent habitat is protected.

A project that many mountain bikers and hikers have been excited about is the recent improvements to Cholla Trail in Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Thanks to funding by an anonymous private donor, Cholla Trail has been significantly improved over the last six months. LCF staff and volunteers smoothed out the rough tread and narrowed the trail, which in some places had eroded the surrounding landscape and become as wide as a road.

The improvements to Cholla Trail are one example of the trail work Laguna Canyon Foundation does around the parks every day to maintain Laguna Beach’s world-class trail system while protecting the surrounding wilderness. To get involved and help improve trails and better protect wildlife habitat, visit lagunacanyon.org/events. Upcoming trail volunteer days will be held tomorrow, June 22 and June 29.

Laguna Canyon Foundation is dedicated to preserving, protecting, enhancing, and promoting the 22,000-acre South Coast Wilderness.