Learn to Cook with Award-winning Chef

Learn tricks of the trade, master go-to recipes and having fun with chef Craig Strong in three cooking classes at Studio Restaurant at the Montage, 30801 Coast Highway.

Students may choose Loving French Classics on April 21, Saucing It Up on May 19 and Spices of Life on June 9.

Guests will enjoy a wine-paired lunch at the end of each cooking class. Cost for each class including the wine-paired lunch is $150, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are available by calling 949-715-6420.