Learn to Cheer for the Home Team

The annual Laguna Beach Cheer Clinic returns this Saturday, Oct. 13, to Dugger Gym at Laguna Beach High School, off of St. Ann’s Street.

The clinic is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Laguna Beach High School Cheerleaders. Participants will learn cheers, chants and dance with the cheerleaders and will have the opportunity to perform at the LBHS vs. Ocean View home football game on Friday, Oct. 19. The clinic includes all instruction, a Laguna Cheer T-shirt, hair bow, pom poms, snacks and water.

Girls and boys in kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome to participate.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $50 ahead of time, or $55 the morning of the clinic. Register online at www.lbhsathletics.com(navigate to the cheer section).

For more information, contact Cheer Boosters at [email protected]