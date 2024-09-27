Letter: A letter to Laguna

I love Laguna and am truly thankful every day for being a lifetime resident. Because of my deep, lifelong commitment to this town, and while I sincerely appreciate all four candidates’ willingness to serve, I will be supporting Bob Whalen and Hallie Jones for City Council in November.

I have been fortunate to have lived and worked in this incredible place for over 60 years. My parents, Audrey and Wally, taught us the importance of leaving one’s hometown better than you found it. To that end, helping our many worthy nonprofits, including Schoolpower, the Boys and Girls Club, Marine Mammal Center, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Ocean Foundation, Laguna Canyon Conservancy (as a founding board member) and many others, has been vitally important to me. I have also had the great pleasure of working for decades on projects, both great and small, alongside most of the past and present city council members from every branch of the political tree. I have the utmost respect and sincere gratitude for each of them for working countless hours as a council member in a town with diverse views and (ahem!) passionate opinions in return for minimal compensation. But let me be clear: In this town, it is time to reject petty bickering and cheap attack ads. There can be no place for that here. Instead, let’s embrace honesty, integrity and empathy and support the candidates whose only discernable political “party” in this campaign is “Laguna” herself. Bob Whalen is brilliant, thoughtful and a true gentleman who has more than demonstrated his ability and willingness to work effectively with all members of our community. Hallie Jones, also born and raised in Laguna, has been our canyon’s caretaker as Laguna Canyon Foundation’s executive director for ten years. She is smart, caring, committed to this town, the local citizenry, and our environment and is a proven collaborator.

If you love this town as much as I do and think we should set the standard in terms of decorum, common sense and collaboration, please consider voting for Bob and Hallie in November. Laguna Love!

Mark Christy, Laguna Beach