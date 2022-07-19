Letter: A Matter of Public Health

I was stunned to read letters labeling those whose signs read “My Body My Choice” as hypocrites when those “same people were the ones telling us that we had no choice and had to get the vaccine.” They completely overlook the fact that the vaccine is a matter of public health whereas an abortion should be a very private and personal decision. Whether or not I choose to abort has absolutely no effect on public health. People can and do choose not to get the vaccine, for various reasons. Those letters are comparing apples to oranges and the logic fails.

Anita Dobbs, Laguna Beach