Letter: A Modest Proposal

The Indy needs to identify its columnists and letter writers in ways that reflect their local affiliations. Michael Ray is indeed “the co-founder of Orange County School of the Arts and The Discovery Cube.” He is also the co-founder of the Liberate Laguna PAC which has morphed into the Laguna Forward PAC, so they can label the opposition as Laguna Backwards.

Ann Christoph is being similarly short-changed as “…a landscape architect and former Laguna Beach mayor.” Ann has been on the board of Village Laguna for years. She also is a co-founder of the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition, which has joined with Village Laguna in suing the City over the revised historic preservation ordinance, in order to prevent us from turning into Dana Point.

Deborah Laughton raises another issue. Writing letters under her maiden name could be considered misleading since she is the wife of Councilman George Weiss.

Noting these connections adds transparency and context to the views of the writers, helping everyone else evaluate their opinions.

Chris Quilter

Co-founder of Laguna Neighbors, past-president of Laguna Beach Seniors, and former co-writer of Lagunatics.