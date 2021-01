Share this:

The CDC reports the coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 men, women and children since last year. That’s virtually the same number of U.S. troops who died in four years of combat during World War II.

If you believe your ears, some Jan. 6 Capitol Hill rioters were overheard saying, “Hang Mike Pence.” I wish there was a vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and far-right extremism.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach