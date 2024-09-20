Letter: Agree to disagree without being disagreeable 

In last week’s Indy, former Laguna mayor Kelly Boyd called me some “guy” behind “horrible” “rude” ads placed by Advocates for Laguna Residents, including political cartoons that I helped create opposing Bob Whalen and his de facto running mate, Hallie Jones.

Labeling my political cartoons criticizing Bob Whalen as “horrible” and “rude” is hyperbolic. The cartoons are making a case for why Whalen should not be re-elected for another four years (for a total of 16 years on the council). This is not personal against Whalen. Ironically, Boyd, a former Marine Room owner, presided over a venue that welcomed cartoon artists like the Interlandi Brothers, Virgil Parch and Charles Schultz. If I am part of that tradition, I wear it proudly.

While Advocates for Laguna Residents has support from some members of Village Laguna, it is not associated with Village Laguna, as Boyd implies. We represent all walks of life in Laguna: Democrats, Republicans, Independents, taxpayer groups and members of the former “Let Laguna Vote” group, which opposed the reckless spending championed by Whalen.

We oppose boondoggle white elephant projects like more parking buildings, taking over Laguna Canyon Road at an estimated cost of $141 million and taking over Coast Highway, which could result in significant generational debt. We are tired of subsidizing day-trippers trashing our town; we oppose the giant swimming pool at the high school that will upend the nearby residents, oppose turning a peaceful neighborhood church into an enormous apartment complex, and are frustrated with the lack of public safety improvements Whalen promised, such as street lights at pedestrian crosswalks on Glenneyre, but never implemented.

We are frustrated with Whalen’s lack of leadership not advocating for Laguna in Sacramento – essentially sleeping on the switch without voicing opposition to the disastrous ADU law that is taking out residents’ views and view equity. And we find it remarkable that Whalen cannot give up the power grab he has held on the council, ping-ponging mayor/pro tem over seven of the last 12 years while stifling Councilmember George Weiss and former Councilmember Toni Iseman, who have supported residents and taxpayers over the real estate and the tourist industry in town that Whalen supports.

Criticism of Whalen’s record and advocacy for fundamental change on the city council is not horrible and not rude. It is democracy in action. We can agree to disagree without being disagreeable.

Alan Boinus, Laguna Beach