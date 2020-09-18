Letter: Amy Kramer for School Board

Share this:

I am writing this letter in strong support of Amy Kramer for School Board 2020. Having personally served alongside Amy in various positions within the Laguna Beach Unified School District, I know her to be a capable, accessible and collaborative leader as well as a visionary representative of our community.

I have known Amy for many years and in many different contexts. First, she has been a very involved parent volunteer. When I served in various PTA positions, I could always count on Amy for her objective opinion on challenging issues and her unwavering focus on what was best for our students’ education. We also served together as School Power trustees, and later she ascended to various leadership roles within the organization. She was incredibly successful in helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for our schools while guiding us in a calm, fact-based manner that allowed all of us to have input and satisfaction in our involvement. This is a vital leadership trait that Amy would bring to the School Board. She was also vigilant about tracking the finances of the projects she was involved in, and was transparent in updating all of us. Knowing how to work collaboratively and understanding the importance of transparency is what we desperately need from our School Board representatives.

Second, Amy is very involved in her family’s business. This means she wears many hats as the business’ marketing/public relations contact, financial expert, and project manager. She is able to assess what is best both for the business and their clients, managing both interests simultaneously. Her ability to see both sides of an issue and create compromise amongst a number of stakeholders has helped to build a long-term, highly respected family business. These skills translate perfectly to the type of person we must have on our School Board.

Please support Amy Kramer for School Board. She is the change our district needs and the representative our kids deserve!

Laura Keller, Laguna Beach High School PTA President 2015-2016

