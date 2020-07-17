Letter: An Absence of School Leadership

Share this:

Quick and sound adaptations to education are mandatory during these unprecedented times. Nationwide public discussions on acceptable solutions hasn’t commanded similar attention as opening, and reopening, bars, gyms, and tattoo parlors. Perhaps now educating our youth can take center stage.

Is Laguna’s district being led in our best interest? Board meetings are closed, comments are submitted then read by board members—without emphasis or correct pronunciation at times—the same that stated Perry isn’t experienced enough to lead. Yet, the board majority has relegated all Covid-19 impact decision to the Superintendent, relinquishing our voice in a critical time.

Is relegating all power to one good leadership? Is student success the focus or Board majority and Viloria’s ego? A parent survey on distance learning should guide our district into more teaching, structured school days, unified communications, and student safety. Will those be considered? Historically, the answer is no. Calendar start, bell schedule, grade bump, math pathways, Covid grading policies all ignored majority stakeholder’s desires. Our leadership should lead but instead, teachers filing grievances, Thurston’s without leadership, and climbing litigation fees that doubled since this Superintendent took over. New board policy allows only the Superintendent to direct the district’s legal team. Interesting. A new lawsuit claiming the Superintendent improperly redacted documents required for compliance led to misleading district personnel into bullying a civilian into dropping the case, another lawsuit. Another abuse of power?

The Superintendent’s “candidates webinar” contained no original information, had hidden attendees including the Board, and didn’t allow public questions. Written questions submitted, modified, then answered directly, vaguely or avoided altogether. In lieu of public answers, one could meet privately with the Superintendent. If “generously” offering a service most districts hold for declared candidates, why hide attendees or restrict public questions? Was this effort genuine or opportunity to assess potential power threats?

District promoted “re-opening webinar” offered few potential ideas including, untested, unsolicited and unapproved concepts like trimesters, but nothing specific. Planning and logistics are needed. The July 23 Board meeting will seek approval for district plans. No preview offered? Will they be ready to implement?

These unprecedented times are bigger than one person’s power should allow. Changing of the guard is needed, new leadership necessary. The School Board and freshman superintendent with carte blanche power and compensation package costing more than $300,000, historically ignore survey results and implement administration directed programs from mainstream education. We need leadership willing to guide our district into creative, out-of-the-box, dynamic solutions in education that would return us to the “private school education in a public school setting” and make us truly “a district to watch”.

Sheri Morgan, Laguna Beach

