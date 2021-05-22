Letter: An International Destination – West Street Beach

Sometimes we forget that we have a LGBT-friendly beach, West Street beach in south Laguna north of the stairway with the same name.

West Street became a popular “gay” beach when Main Beach Park was under construction and our historic LGBT beach was south of the main lifeguard tower to Hotel Laguna.

People going to West Street can take a free trolley starting June 25 and or park on South Coast Highway, the parking lots at Aliso Beach or take the OCTA # 1 bus south from Long Beach and north from San Clemente from early morning to early evening. Within walking distance of this world listed beach is The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Ben Brown’s Golf Course, Harvest restaurant and other cafes in south Laguna including Coyote Grill, AhbA, South Swell Donuts and Pho, Neapolitan birreria, and the Lost Pier Cafe, directly north of West Street beach.

Nearby cafes in Gelson’s parking lot include Z Pizza, Starfish, La Serena and Japanese O. The Lodge offers middle-priced rooms across from the Montage Laguna Beach. The Village Green city park is one block south of West Street and one block east of Coast Highway. It’s a wonderful “pocket park” with tables and barbecue braziers and plenty of grass to play on. With the pandemic winding down, good weather and networking, West Street will be busy this summer.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach