Letter: Another Needless Accident Friday Night

Last Friday marked the second rollover between Chiquita Street and Cliff Drive in the last two years. There are way too many accidents occurring on Coast Highway in our town.

In most business and residential districts, the speed limit ranges from 25 to 35 miles per hour. Here in Laguna Beach on North Coast Highway, it ranges from 40 to 45 miles per hour. The noise level can be quite extensive between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the weekends. Many drivers test the capability of their vehicle. Some must be thinking that they are on a racetrack.

I realize that our officers have a lot on their plate. But we need to a lot more supervision on North Coast Highway between Boat Canyon and Emerald Bay. Additionally, lowering the speed limit to 35 and enforcing it would help!

George Hayos, Laguna Beach