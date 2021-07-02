Letter: Another Rude Email

As a life-long activist, I’ve always believed in being involved in my community and beyond. I like to be informed and participate in government whenever possible. To that end, when I learned that Heidi Miller had closed the Newsstand on Ocean Avenue because the city had built a parklet in front of her business, I wrote a letter to the City Council to express concern. I said I can accept that a restaurant might give up parking spaces for more seating because it will benefit them, but it seems unfair that a local business has to give up their parking space to benefit a restaurant around the corner.

A number of residents wrote similar courteous emails and we all received the same one word response from Councilmember Peter Blake. It was an image of a gauge with the arrow all the way into the red that said bulls**t and nothing more.

Is this the leadership we want for our city? I know a number of people who said they voted for him because they wanted a change. Is this what you had in mind?

Anne Caenn, Laguna Beach