Letter: Are you part of the problem?

We applaud the city for taking a proactive approach to the problems generated by the growing number of visitors to our town. It is more than evident that there is more traffic, trash and bad behavior, and it continues to get worse each year.

While it is convenient to blame all these problems on the tourists and day trippers, it is time for Laguna Beach residents to take a hard look at their own behavior. We live in the north end of town and have observed the following bad behavior: Speeding and rolling through stop signs on Hillcrest, High Drive, Monterey and Cypress (Laguna Beach parking stickers are the giveaway); E-bikes speeding, not stopping at lights or stop signs and riding on the Heisler Park pathways; Dog owners not cleaning up after their dogs and trash not being disposed of properly along the alleys and left for days, assuming someone will pick it up.

These and other problems have existed for years, but lately, it seems that some in our community feel a growing sense of entitlement that their behavior should be overlooked because they are “local.”

Remember to thank the city maintenance crews, police, firefighters, rangers, lifeguards and others for all their efforts. Most important of all, before you point fingers at others, make sure you are not part of the problem.

Bill and Vicki Robertson, Laguna Beach