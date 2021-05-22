Letter: As Regards the Sweetwater Project

I don’t take issue with the proposed development at the Sweetwater site. I take issue with its contemporary design. What is proposed would fit far better in Irvine. Not our Village by the Sea.

Why not consider a design like our Lumberyard on Forest? Or a craftsman style like the Montage? As a past resident of La Jolla in the 70’s and early 80’s, I watched a charming village turn into what is now an urban setting, basically ignoring its older charms. The Sweetwater project is another step towards a featureless, vanilla attempt to maximize square footage with no regard to our village character.

It’s not too late to consider a more fitting design. Something that makes one smile and better appreciate the charms of Laguna Beach.

Tom Berndt, Laguna Beach