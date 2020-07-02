Letter: Avoiding Laguna Restaurant Closures

Folks trying desperately to preserve what remains of the quaint “look and feel” of the town they remember must realize that right now those efforts greatly impair the work of an energized and forward thinking City Council. After ensuring the safety of its citizens, a city’s top priority must rightfully be preserving the economic health of the community itself. The Council has wisely realized that only bold creative action will allow Laguna Beach to have even a chance at a viable future. For the benefit of all they should be allowed to do this work.