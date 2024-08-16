Letter: Backward thinking

Dear voters, city hall is spending big money on a planning effort to relieve bumper-to-bumper congestion. Of course, this is backward thinking.

Drunks don’t stop drinking through more drinks. This is why we have AA. Our society is addicted to cars. When was the last you saw a car commercial on TV? An addiction is when you want something, and after you get it, it does not help. Einstein tried to say this by writing quotes. For example, “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” “If you can’t explain it to a six-year-old, you don’t understand it yourself.” “A clever person solves a problem. A wise person avoids it,” and “Science without religion is lame; religion without science is blind.”

“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking. I’m trying to say that city hall thinks adding multiple storied parking structures around town will fix our car problems. This thinking is an example of backward thinking.

Michael Hoag, Laguna Beach