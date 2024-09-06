Letter: Be careful who gets your vote

I retired from the city council after 16 years of service in 2018. As a fourth-generation Laguna Beach resident, I care deeply about the town where I grew up and have never left. I rarely comment on town issues anymore, but when I saw the recent horrible ad in the Indy about Bob Whalen, I decided that I had to make a statement.

Bob Whalen is one of the best council members in our town. He is very smart, patient and thoughtful. Sometimes, I think he is too patient with people in this town who are rude and disrespectful in council meetings. Bob is running again for city council, and we should all be thankful that he is willing to serve another term. He certainly has my vote!

I did some checking regarding the source of the horrible ad. It is from a PAC run by a guy named Alan Boinus. But, according to their 460 report, the money in this PAC comes from Village Laguna members Gene and Johanna Felder. I know this is election season when all the nonsense happens, but when you are thinking about who you will vote for in November, please don’t vote for the Village Laguna candidates. All you are going to get is more rude and incompetent candidates.

Kelly Boyd, Former Laguna Beach mayor and councilmember