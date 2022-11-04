Letter: Blake’s Supporters are Developers

Laguna Beach voters probably have noticed the many Peter Blake banners and signs around town but should note how many are on empty storefronts and construction sites.
Seeing all those signs on those empty stores should remind voters that Peter has been on the city council for 4 years and has blamed others for this blight but has done nothing to solve it.
There are large Blake banners on the Mo Honarkar-owned buildings along N. Coast Hwy between Cliff and Jasmine Streets and on the Hotel Laguna where he is the operator. There is a Blake banner on that monstrosity in the canyon, the Dornin project, and on buildings owned by Joe Hanauer. Banners on construction sites and possible construction sites tell voters that many of Blake’s supporters are developers.
Do we really want to reelect an ineffective council person, one who favors development and is a bully to boot?
Johanna Felder, Laguna Beach
Johanna, everyone knows that you and your gang at Village Laguna/Laguna Residents First are the reason for our decrepit downtown and retail vacancies. For decades you placed insurmountable hurdles on anyone who tried to remodel a commercial building or open a retail or dining establishment. Now you are blaming me? Really?
The properties owners you speak of proudly hung my banners as a way of expressing their support of a candidate that has done everything possible to help them get through the onerous process that made it impossible to build or remodel. You know the process dont you? You and your cronies wrote it and honed it over decades. You were untested until 2018 when I ran and won on a platform to bring property rights to our residents. I worked to lift the business restrictions which enabled small businesses to cut through the red tape and open. Now you’ve come back with Q in an attempt to regain you stranglehold over our system and shut down all progress.
Give it up Johanna! Laguna’s done with you and your backdated vision for our community. This Tuesday you’ll find out just how far we’ve come. We’re not headed back!