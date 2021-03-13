Letter: Can You Hear Me Now?

Share this:

I have to laugh when I read Peter Blake’s response to the possibility of being censured. He actually thinks it’s about him. It’s certainly no surprise that he measures everything on the basis of whether or not it makes him look good.

Surprise Mr. Blake, this is not about you.

And whether or not it antagonizes you matters little. And yes, we understand it revs you up. We know all too clearly that you’re not about to change your style, so there’s no purpose in our trying to have a civil conversation. You’ve been posturing since you were three. So be proud of your belligerence. As my father once said, “you can’t reason out what wasn’t reasoned in to begin with.”

No, the majority of Laguna actually cares more about being heard than we. We care about you. A public statement, loud and clear, calling it for what it is; your regular and blatant (and yes, even proud) violations of the most basic rules of decorum.

And for this action, we don’t care if you’re listening.

Mace Morse, Laguna Beach.

