Letter: Carping on the Coast

After a short break while he (again) basks in the reflected glory of his brother and sister-in-law as co-founders of The Discovery Cube, Michael Ray is back in the pages of The Indy (Feb. 17 edition) pummeling away (again) on his favorite punching bag, Village Laguna.

This time, he slanders “VL” by implying without evidence that the group had something to do with the vandalization of the city manager’s home. Not content to rest there, he refers to Councilmember George Weiss as a VL “acolyte” — again without evidence or even context.

If you must allow Mr. Ray to waste space repeating himself week after week, you might at least change the name of his column to “Carping on the Coast.” Better yet, just terminate it. The column is not only boring but has become a parody of itself.

Paul Holmes, Laguna Beach