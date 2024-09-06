Letter: Charming renovation in North Laguna

Residents in North Laguna’s “tree streets” neighborhood value its historical heritage and charming vibe. Unfortunately, many developers look at it as low-hanging fruit: buy low, demolish, build bigger, and sell high. Look no further than the “flower streets” neighborhood in Corona Del Mar and its encroaching “mansion-ization.” It’s very concerning – and now there’s hope.

My wife and I recently attended an open house at 385 Hawthorne Road and were blown away by this newly renovated and recently listed home. Local developer (those who live here get it) Clark Collins created a modern masterpiece that reflects its beach cottage heritage on a large lot with outdoor entertaining areas. I wish that every developer could tour this home and learn how to profit from developments that are not only compatible with communities – they elevate the charm and character of communities.

Living in Laguna Beach is special, and we are blessed to be here. It’s a privilege, and with this privilege comes responsibility: to be active citizens, to have a voice in civic affairs and to enhance what we have for generations to come.

Merrill Anderson, North Laguna