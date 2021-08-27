Letter: City Council Real Estate Purchase

The City Council of Laguna Beach is in the process of purchasing the Ti Amo Restaurant property in South Laguna Beach at 31727 S. Coast Hwy.

Mayor Bob Whalen, Peter Blake and Sue Kempf all support it.

It is an expensive property on the ocean side of Coast Highway. Surprisingly, the City Council is not required to have an appraisal and does not intend to have one.

The plan is to tear down an existing building and build a fire station with underground parking. It is also planned to remove or rework the median on Coast Highway in from of the property.

South Laguna Beach needs a new fire station. However, purchasing an expensive beach side property and tearing down an existing building is not only an environmental hazard but also a waste of taxpayers’ dollars.

Stephen Wilson, Laguna Beach